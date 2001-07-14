CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Completion of $7.5 Million Stock Repurchase Program

CB Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CBFV), the holding company for Community Bank, announced today that it has completed its previously announced $7.5 million stock repurchase program, which commenced on June 14, 2021. In connection with the program, the Company repurchased a total of 308,993 shares of its common stock at an average price of $24.27 per share.

About CB Financial Services, Inc

CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a Pennsylvania-chartered commercial bank. Community Bank operates its branch network in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Community Bank offers a broad array of retail and commercial lending and deposit services and provides commercial and personal insurance brokerage services through Exchange Underwriters, Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about CB Financial Services, Inc. and Community Bank, visit our website at www.communitybank.tv.

