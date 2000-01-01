Seth Klarman Takes Fiserv, Shutters eBay in 4th Quarter

Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio), the portfolio manager of Baupost Group, disclosed this week that his firm’s top five trades during the fourth quarter of 2021 included new positions in Fiserv Inc. ( FISV, Financial) and preferred shares of Garrett Motion Inc. ( GTX, Financial), the closure of its holdings in eBay Inc. ( EBAY, Financial) and Shaw Communications Inc. ( SJR, Financial) and a reduction to its position in Micron Technology Inc. ( MU, Financial).

Klarman holds an economics degree from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard University. The guru’s Boston-based firm invests in a wide range of securities, including common and preferred stock, distressed debt, liquidations and foreign equities and bonds. The author of “Margin of Safety” warned that investing is not just about producing absolute returns, but also focusing on the risks associated with producing said returns.

As of December 2021, Baupost’s $10.10 billion equity portfolio contains 53 stocks, with eight new positions and a quarterly turnover of 11%. The top two sectors in terms of weight are technology and communication services, with weights of 40.57% and 38.35%, respectively.

Fiserv

Baupost purchased 3.05 million shares of Fiserv ( FISV, Financial), giving the position a 3.13% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $103.27 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

GuruFocus ranks the Brookfield, Wisconsin-based loan processing software company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7, a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 80% of global competitors and profit margins that outperform more than 69% of global software companies.

Other gurus with holdings in Fiserv include Dodge & Cox, ValueAct Holdings LP (Trades, Portfolio) and Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio).

Garrett Motion

Baupost purchased 25,480,292 preferred shares of Garrett Motion ( GTX, Financial), giving the position 2.11% of equity portfolio space. Shares averaged $8.13 during the fourth quarter.

GuruFocus ranks the Swiss auto parts company’s profitability 6 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 83% of global competitors despite three-year earnings decline rates underperforming more than 70% of global vehicles and parts companies.

eBay

Baupost sold all of its 5,982,667 shares of eBay ( EBAY, Financial), trimming 3.84% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of eBay averaged $71.31 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based e-commerce company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and profit margins and returns outperforming more than 96% of global competitors.

Shaw Communications

Baupost sold all 7,530,807 of its shares of Shaw Communications (SJW), trimming 2.01% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Shaw averaged $29.24 during the fourth quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Tuesday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.93.

GuruFocus ranks the San Jose, California-based water service company’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include a weak Altman Z-score of 0.87 and interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 77% of global competitors.

Micron Technology

The firm sold 3.913 million shares of Micron Technology ( MU, Financial), slashing 54.62% of the position and 2.56% of its equity portfolio.

Shares of Micron averaged $78.57 during the fourth quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.20.

GuruFocus ranks the Boise, Idaho-based semiconductor company’s profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 9 and an operating margin that has increased more than 30% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 85% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Micron Technology include PRIMECAP and Li Lu (Trades, Portfolio)’s Himalaya Capital Management.