Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option and Closing of $230,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I (the “Company” or “Jaguar Global”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 23,000,000 units, including 3,000,000 units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “JGGCU” on February 11, 2022.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right to receive one-twelfth of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “JGGC,” “JGGCR,” and “JGGCW,” respectively.

Jaguar Global is a partnership between Jaguar Growth Partners Group, LLC and Hennessy Capital Group LLC. Jaguar Global is led by Gary Garrabrant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas McDonald, President, and Anthony Page, Chief Financial Officer. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although the Company’s efforts to identify a prospective business combination opportunity will not be limited to a particular industry, sector, or geographical location, it intends to concentrate efforts on identifying high quality international businesses in industries that complement the management team’s background and businesses which provide innovation at the intersection of real estate and technology, a category broadly referred to as PropTech.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. served as joint book-running managers of the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 10, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (800) 831-9146 or by email at [email protected], or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at Barclaysprospectus%40broadridge.com. Copies of the registration statement can also be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

