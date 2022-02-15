Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aptiv Declares Quarterly Preferred Share Dividend

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.375 per share on its 5.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

Aptiv_Logo.jpg

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

favicon.png?sn=DE63099&sd=2022-02-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-declares-quarterly-preferred-share-dividend-301482823.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE63099&Transmission_Id=202202151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE63099&DateId=20220215
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus