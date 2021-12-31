Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, Microsoft Corp, Sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: NU, MSFT, CMG, BILL, SNOW,

NU, MSFT, CMG, BILL, SNOW, Added Positions: XP, TJX, FIVE, SHOP, AMZN,

XP, TJX, FIVE, SHOP, AMZN, Reduced Positions: MELI, FB, TWLO, SE, GOOGL, NOW, CRM, V, MA, BKNG, EL, NKE, DG,

MELI, FB, TWLO, SE, GOOGL, NOW, CRM, V, MA, BKNG, EL, NKE, DG, Sold Out: STNE, PYPL, SBUX, DIS, TGT, VTEX, NFLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XP Inc, Nu Holdings, Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, sells MercadoLibre Inc, StoneCo, Meta Platforms Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda. As of 2021Q4, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owns 26 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/absoluto+partners+gestao+de+recursos+ltda/current-portfolio/portfolio

XP Inc (XP) - 3,110,102 shares, 27.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5021.70% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 62,016 shares, 25.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.93% Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) - 1,750,510 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,969 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.31% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 143,139 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.29%

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 1,750,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $300.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 26,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1566.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $253.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in XP Inc by 5021.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.99%. The holding were 3,110,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 143,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 89.52%. The purchase prices were between $166.95 and $218.76, with an estimated average price of $197.21. The stock is now traded at around $170.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,061 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $889.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 3,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15.

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda sold out a holding in Vtex. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.51.