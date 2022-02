AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys Extra Space Storage Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Netstreit Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Sydney Nsw, C3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Extra Space Storage Inc, OGE Energy Corp, Netstreit Corp, Tricon Residential Inc, Kite Realty Group Trust, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AMP Capital Investors Ltd. As of 2021Q4, AMP Capital Investors Ltd owns 195 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 1,703,853 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 197,620 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.82% Public Storage (PSA) - 344,035 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.71% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 430,033 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.51% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 1,463,743 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.97%

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 78,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 228.13%. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $192.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 393,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in OGE Energy Corp by 145.07%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 207,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 29.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 958,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd added to a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust by 103.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 63,199 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

AMP Capital Investors Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.