Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Utah Retirement Systems Buys Snowflake Inc, Amplitude Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp,

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Utah Retirement Systems (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Amplitude Inc, VMware Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp, , Warby Parker Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utah Retirement Systems. As of 2021Q4, Utah Retirement Systems owns 995 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Utah Retirement Systems's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utah+retirement+systems/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Utah Retirement Systems
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,806,289 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,370,130 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 54,581 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 147,042 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 54,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Astra Space Inc (ASTR)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Astra Space Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 212,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 78,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in VMware Inc by 178.92%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 949.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 103.38%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 144,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Warby Parker Inc (WRBY)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.

Sold Out: (VER)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Utah Retirement Systems. Also check out:

1. Utah Retirement Systems's Undervalued Stocks
2. Utah Retirement Systems's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Utah Retirement Systems's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Utah Retirement Systems keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus