Utah Retirement Systems Buys Snowflake Inc, Amplitude Inc, VMware Inc, Sells Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp,

Salt Lake City, UT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Amplitude Inc, VMware Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Affirm Holdings Inc, sells Coinbase Global Inc, Roblox Corp, , Warby Parker Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utah Retirement Systems. As of 2021Q4, Utah Retirement Systems owns 995 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,806,289 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,370,130 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 78,762 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 54,581 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 147,042 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 54,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Astra Space Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.61 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $9.17. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 212,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.65 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 78,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in VMware Inc by 178.92%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 40,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 949.40%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $44.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 55,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.66%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 102,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 103.38%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 144,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in Warby Parker Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Utah Retirement Systems sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.