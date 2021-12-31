Act Two Investors LLC Buys General Electric Co, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Sells Prudential Financial Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: GE, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: PRU, MSFT, GOOG, NXPI, AMZN, UNH, NOC, SCHO, TMUS, FB, GM, AAPL, XLF, XLC, AFL, XLV, DIS,
- Sold Out: XLK, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, KSU,
For the details of Act Two Investors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/act+two+investors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Act Two Investors LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,128 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.29%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,064 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,645 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.46%
- NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) - 47,525 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,995 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 69.82%
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 16,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Act Two Investors LLC initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.Sold Out: (KSU)
Act Two Investors LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of Act Two Investors LLC.
