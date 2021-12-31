Bruderman Asset Management, LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Chevron Corp, Trex Co Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: RIVN, CVX, TREX, BDX, INTU,

TEL, Reduced Positions: NEE, DUK, GOOGL, VZ, MSFT, GRMN, AVGO, COST, A, HD, BCE, PG, V, AMZN, ADBE, AAPL, ABBV, ETN, TU, LMT, GILD, BSCM, VFC, JNJ, MMM, D, LULU, BSCO, BSCN, FE, MRK, SPYG, TTE, ZTS, BSCS, RSP, WEC, TIP, NTR, IWM, XLY, IBM, BSCR, QUAL, SPY, BSCP, SDY, MCD, BSCQ, SNY, EFA, TXN, OGN, ISRG, PEP, ICE, TJX, SPGI, XLK, UL, MTUM, MNST, AMGN, EQIX, XHB, XLV, RYH, XLP, COIN, WST, SPTS, TECH, RH, SPSC, BRO, FDS, LSTR, TTC, MDU, NVDA, MMS, LZB, GOOG, ROK, ALC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Chevron Corp, Trex Co Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Intuit Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Bruderman Asset Management, LLC owns 105 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,061 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.64% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 60,666 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.33% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 7,190 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,986 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.77% Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 40,037 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.47%

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.

Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.