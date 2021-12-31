Bruderman Asset Management, LLC Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Chevron Corp, Trex Co Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Duke Energy Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: RIVN, CVX, TREX, BDX, INTU,
- Added Positions: TEL,
- Reduced Positions: NEE, DUK, GOOGL, VZ, MSFT, GRMN, AVGO, COST, A, HD, BCE, PG, V, AMZN, ADBE, AAPL, ABBV, ETN, TU, LMT, GILD, BSCM, VFC, JNJ, MMM, D, LULU, BSCO, BSCN, FE, MRK, SPYG, TTE, ZTS, BSCS, RSP, WEC, TIP, NTR, IWM, XLY, IBM, BSCR, QUAL, SPY, BSCP, SDY, MCD, BSCQ, SNY, EFA, TXN, OGN, ISRG, PEP, ICE, TJX, SPGI, XLK, UL, MTUM, MNST, AMGN, EQIX, XHB, XLV, RYH, XLP, COIN, WST, SPTS, TECH, RH, SPSC, BRO, FDS, LSTR, TTC, MDU, NVDA, MMS, LZB, GOOG, ROK, ALC,
- Sold Out: BMY, GPN, T, JEPI, LQD, TSLX, QYLD, SJNK, ARCC, FRPT, PCI, STWD, IAA, EMB, HYMB, TLT, STIP, GNTX, TSLA, PYPL, SE, OTTR, JJSF, BRC, POWI,
For the details of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bruderman+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bruderman Asset Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,061 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.64%
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 60,666 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.33%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 7,190 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 71.13%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 25,986 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.77%
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 40,037 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 72.47%
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $134.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $271.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 855 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
Bruderman Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.
