American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Twitter Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Parsons Corp, Vale SA

New Purchases: IBM, JBGS, TWTR, ARRY, KTB, EPC, BAX, ITW, PBCT, SO, VIV, VOD,

IBM, JBGS, TWTR, ARRY, KTB, EPC, BAX, ITW, PBCT, SO, VIV, VOD, Added Positions: SCHP, VOO, VEA, HAS, BMY, MDLZ, FLR, TGT, AMGN, GS, BHP, SUZ, ALK, BG, VZ, NVS, LEN, ADM, MRK, VB, PFE, ERIC, VFC, AMZN, TEF, SAP, NGG, JNJ, HSBC, BP, CMI,

SCHP, VOO, VEA, HAS, BMY, MDLZ, FLR, TGT, AMGN, GS, BHP, SUZ, ALK, BG, VZ, NVS, LEN, ADM, MRK, VB, PFE, ERIC, VFC, AMZN, TEF, SAP, NGG, JNJ, HSBC, BP, CMI, Reduced Positions: UBS, KKR, PYPL, AMT, THRM, GOOG, CSCO, TM,

UBS, KKR, PYPL, AMT, THRM, GOOG, CSCO, TM, Sold Out: CTXS, PSN, VALE, CVA, EMR,

Lebanon, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Twitter Inc, Array Technologies Inc, Kontoor Brands Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc, Parsons Corp, Vale SA, Covanta Holding Corp, Emerson Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,583 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,961 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,243 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 113,571 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 46,351 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 124,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 80,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $45.84, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.