American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, JBG SMITH Properties, Twitter Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc, Parsons Corp, Vale SA

- New Purchases: IBM, JBGS, TWTR, ARRY, KTB, EPC, BAX, ITW, PBCT, SO, VIV, VOD,
- Added Positions: SCHP, VOO, VEA, HAS, BMY, MDLZ, FLR, TGT, AMGN, GS, BHP, SUZ, ALK, BG, VZ, NVS, LEN, ADM, MRK, VB, PFE, ERIC, VFC, AMZN, TEF, SAP, NGG, JNJ, HSBC, BP, CMI,
- Reduced Positions: UBS, KKR, PYPL, AMT, THRM, GOOG, CSCO, TM,
- Sold Out: CTXS, PSN, VALE, CVA, EMR,
These are the top 5 holdings of American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,583 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 38,961 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,243 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 113,571 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 46,351 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 33,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JBG SMITH Properties. The purchase prices were between $27.15 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 124,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 80,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Array Technologies Inc (ARRY)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Array Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $61.01, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $45.84, with an estimated average price of $40.53. The stock is now traded at around $36.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.15%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
American Trust Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1.
