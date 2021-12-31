Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: GUNR, TSLA, ABC, EFG,
- Added Positions: NYF, IVV, AAPL, IEUR, IEF, EEM, MBB, AMZN, CRM, RWO, IGSB, EWJ, MA, EPP, IWM, TIP, FB, BX, ADBE, CMG, BLK, ADI,
- Reduced Positions: GSG, NVDA, LLY, IEI, DIS, MSFT, JPM, CMCSA, NSC, CVS, PFE, INTC, ICE, MDLZ, GOOGL, EL, NKE, DE, ABT, IGF, MAS, TJX, GWW, ZBH, PANW, HON, AMT, HAL, TFC, CVX, EOG, KO, ACN, BA, EBAY, BMY, C, SBUX, SLB, PG, DD, ECL, XOM, NEE, MCD, GD, MMC, JNJ, IBM,
- Sold Out: BIIB,
For the details of Israel Discount Bank of New York's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/israel+discount+bank+of+new+york/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Israel Discount Bank of New York
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,718 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
- iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 274,736 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 229,543 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 197,312 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 163,102 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 41,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYF)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 59,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)
Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of Israel Discount Bank of New York. Also check out:
1. Israel Discount Bank of New York's Undervalued Stocks
2. Israel Discount Bank of New York's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Israel Discount Bank of New York's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Israel Discount Bank of New York keeps buying