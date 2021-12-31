Israel Discount Bank of New York Buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Tesla Inc, Sells iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: GUNR, TSLA, ABC, EFG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares New York Muni Bond ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Tesla Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Biogen Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Israel Discount Bank of New York. As of 2021Q4, Israel Discount Bank of New York owns 87 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,718 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) - 274,736 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 229,543 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 197,312 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 163,102 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 41,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,986 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 98.94%. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 59,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 66.92%. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 32.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.81 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Israel Discount Bank of New York sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.