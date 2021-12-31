Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys Malvern Bancorp Inc, Zillow Group Inc, FS KKR Capital Corp, Sells iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp, Provident Financial Services Inc

- New Purchases: MLVF, ZG, FIVN, BHG, EPD, COCO, KREF, SEDG, DOCU, HTZ, SAVA, RTX, LNG, LTHM, ARKK, VMW, UBER, PTON, QRTEP.PFD, NLOK, FCX, CBL, ARKF, ARKW,
- Added Positions: SOFI, SOFI, FSK, CWH, GNRC, RGA, MHK, TEVA, GPN, IBM, INTC, FOUR, NVDA, IEP, KGC, AWP, ARCC, NRZ, DISCK, JEPI, DIS, LLY, ET, ARMK, ENB, WFC, F, BMY, UAL, MGM, GPK, PSX, PYPL, ZM, GLD, MJ, CHK, QRTEA, GGN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ICLN, T, MSGE, ZTS, BA, PFS, VLY, COIN, BMBL, LBAI, GE, GOOG, USB, AFRM, HD, AXP, CVS, LILAK, MCD, PINS, XOM, SLM, JNJ, MYJ, CSCO, DELL, CGC, QYLD, AMZN, VIAC, PH, VTRS, MTG, JPM, GS, ABNB, CARR, SH, PSQ, TSVT, BLUE, GDX, SEE, APA, BHP, CVX, DISCA, FDX, LVS, MRK, PAAS, CMPR, WY, V, HNRG, RC, FCRD, CDR, ALLY, GOAU, DBA, KD, VOD, ZSAN, WYNN, NGD, LW, GM, CTVA,
- Sold Out: UMPQ, BPOPN.PFD, IDXX, AQUA, VVNT, LMRKP.PFD, CBLAQ, HPTO, MOS, XYL, MSGS, DOW, QS, CYXT,
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,512 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,065 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 24,845 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.47. The stock is now traded at around $16.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 595,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bright Health Group Inc (BHG)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bright Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.28 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Vita Coco Co Inc (COCO)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Vita Coco Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.14 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $12.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SoFi Technologies Inc by 238.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp by 77.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 31,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 180.65%. The purchase prices were between $94.51 and $122.11, with an estimated average price of $110.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 154.55%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $20.17.Sold Out: Popular Capital Trust I (BPOPN.PFD)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Popular Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $25.19.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68.Sold Out: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc. The sale prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83.Sold Out: (LMRKP.PFD)
Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.01 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $25.29.
