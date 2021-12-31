Engine No. 1 Llc Buys Intel Corp, Visteon Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Block Inc, DocuSign Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

New Purchases: VC, DAR, LICY, CNC, SBAC, ROK, O, PAYX, PPG, HPQ, KKR, HLT, MTD, GIS, TTD, DD, YUM, STZ, DDOG, AMP, EPAM, CBRE, AVB, AJG, PEG, ADM, ANSS, AME, FRC, STT, NET, WBA, WST, VRSK, AWK, DFS, TDG, XEL, AFL, IFF, CPRT, EFX, MDB, OKTA, FAST, MNST, WELL, ODFL, KEYS, CTVA, ANET, MCK, OTIS, CTAS, NUE, DHI, ARE, HUBS, PSX, LEN, BLL, CSGP, ED, CMI, DLTR, EQR, EXR, FITB, KR, LH, ZBRA, ES, ON, PCAR, SWK, VLO, WY, WMB, WTW, WEC, PCG, AMCR,

SQ, DOCU, NXPI, APTV, Sold Out: MQ, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, Visteon Corp, Ford Motor Co, Darling Ingredients Inc, Apple Inc, sells Block Inc, DocuSign Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Marqeta Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine No. 1 Llc. As of 2021Q4, Engine No. 1 Llc owns 308 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENGINE NO. 1 LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engine+no.+1+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 946,419 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,603 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75% General Motors Co (GM) - 481,834 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Deere & Co (DE) - 66,667 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 36,164 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Visteon Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 118,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 127,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $309.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1412.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 330,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1666.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 373,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 106,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2732.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Engine No. 1 Llc sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3.

Engine No. 1 Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.