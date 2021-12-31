Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Engine No. 1 Llc Buys Intel Corp, Visteon Corp, Ford Motor Co, Sells Block Inc, DocuSign Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

Investment company Engine No. 1 Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Visteon Corp, Ford Motor Co, Darling Ingredients Inc, Apple Inc, sells Block Inc, DocuSign Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Marqeta Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engine No. 1 Llc. As of 2021Q4, Engine No. 1 Llc owns 308 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ENGINE NO. 1 LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 946,419 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,603 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.75%
  3. General Motors Co (GM) - 481,834 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. Deere & Co (DE) - 66,667 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.60%
  5. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 36,164 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
New Purchase: Visteon Corp (VC)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Visteon Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54. The stock is now traded at around $105.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 118,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 67,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.45 and $14.04, with an estimated average price of $11.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 127,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $323.4 and $389.02, with an estimated average price of $351.84. The stock is now traded at around $309.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Engine No. 1 Llc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,547 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1412.56%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 330,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 1666.92%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 373,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 106,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.05%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.30%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Engine No. 1 Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.08%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2732.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Engine No. 1 Llc sold out a holding in Marqeta Inc. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $33.25, with an estimated average price of $22.3.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Engine No. 1 Llc sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



