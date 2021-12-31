AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. Buys BuzzFeed Inc

Investment company AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys BuzzFeed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BZFD,
These are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C.
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 3,779,620 shares, 84.49% of the total portfolio.
- BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) - 3,430,875 shares, 15.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.51%. The holding were 3,430,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.
