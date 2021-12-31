Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Xilinx Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells NeoPhotonics Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, MaxLinear Inc

- New Purchases: CRM, XLNX, MU, AMZN, WDC, SDIG, DKNG, GRAB, SNAP, GREE, MYNA, WOLF, AMBA,
- Added Positions: BAND, COMM, TWLO, CASA, LASR, CALX, AKTS, UBER, PTON, AVPT, HMTV,
- Reduced Positions: MRVL, MXL, CIEN, ANET, LITE, AAOI, TSEM, VIAV, DDI, HLIT, SQNS,
- Sold Out: NPTN, PANW, SPLK, AVCT, GOOGL, NFLX, HIMX, GAN, TENB, GAMB, SONO, PLTR, MNDT, VLDR,
For the details of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boardman+bay+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 65,993 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 38,548 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 14,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 44,503 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64%
- Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 47,500 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.73%
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 19,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (SDIG)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 69,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Casa Systems Inc (CASA)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Casa Systems Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 209,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.29.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc (AVCT)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.99.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOARDMAN BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying