Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Xilinx Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells NeoPhotonics Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, MaxLinear Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Xilinx Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bandwidth Inc, sells NeoPhotonics Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, MaxLinear Inc, Ciena Corp, Palo Alto Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc owns 37 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 65,993 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) - 38,548 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.52% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 14,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 44,503 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.64% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 47,500 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.73%

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $214.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.65%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 19,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 69,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 72.73%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 47,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 54.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 125.00%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $199.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Casa Systems Inc by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $4.83 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $5.75. The stock is now traded at around $4.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 209,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.29.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.85 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $1.99.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Boardman Bay Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.