AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

Investment company AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 890,493 shares, 53.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 2,452,176 shares, 46.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Shapeways Holdings Inc (SHPW) - 283,881 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio.
AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.14%. The holding were 890,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.
