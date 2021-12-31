AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

New Purchases: COIN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. owns 3 stocks with a total value of $423 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 890,493 shares, 53.14% of the total portfolio. New Position DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 2,452,176 shares, 46.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Shapeways Holdings Inc (SHPW) - 283,881 shares, 0.28% of the total portfolio.

AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 53.14%. The holding were 890,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.