D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Carvana Co, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Sells Ball Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Farfetch

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rivian Automotive Inc, Carvana Co, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Burlington Stores Inc, sells Ball Corp, Peloton Interactive Inc, Farfetch, Danaher Corp, Robinhood Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D1 Capital Partners L.P.. As of 2021Q4, D1 Capital Partners L.P. owns 45 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 12,683,542 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46% Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) - 15,590,987 shares, 9.77% of the total portfolio. New Position Carvana Co (CVNA) - 4,211,082 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.69% JD.com Inc (JD) - 12,682,047 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 254,654 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.04%

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.77%. The holding were 15,590,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 2,570,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $232.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,183,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.05 and $182.59, with an estimated average price of $153.17. The stock is now traded at around $95.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,605,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Toast Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 6,383,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 6,149,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Carvana Co by 77.69%. The purchase prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34. The stock is now traded at around $142.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 4,211,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 75.71%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 5,430,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 338.24%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 17,007,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Warby Parker Inc by 64.40%. The purchase prices were between $43.15 and $59.5, with an estimated average price of $51.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 13,404,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 84.02%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $889.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 300,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. added to a holding in RH by 32.84%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $426.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 1,286,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.95 and $39.46, with an estimated average price of $24.95.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The sale prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.