AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. Buys Accolade Inc, LivePerson Inc, BuzzFeed Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C.
- Accolade Inc (ACCD) - 1,619,088 shares, 69.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- LivePerson Inc (LPSN) - 226,517 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) - 1,483,429 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 680,817 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.04%. The holding were 1,619,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.09%. The holding were 226,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.79%. The holding were 1,483,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)
AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 680,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.
