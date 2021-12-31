AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. Buys Accolade Inc, LivePerson Inc, BuzzFeed Inc

New Purchases: ACCD, LPSN, BZFD, ENJY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Accolade Inc, LivePerson Inc, BuzzFeed Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+iv%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in Accolade Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 69.04%. The holding were 1,619,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77. The stock is now traded at around $29.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.09%. The holding were 226,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in BuzzFeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $4.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.79%. The holding were 1,483,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AH Equity Partners IV, L.L.C. initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 680,817 shares as of 2021-12-31.