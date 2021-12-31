AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Cyngn Inc, Zovio Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CYN,

CYN, Added Positions: COIN, ZVO,

COIN, ZVO, Reduced Positions: DOCN,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, Cyngn Inc, Zovio Inc, sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q4, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+iii%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 10,864,390 shares, 83.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10418.74% DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 5,378,994 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Cyngn Inc (CYN) - 5,234,828 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 1,321,620 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cyngn Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,234,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 10418.74%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.5%. The holding were 10,864,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. added to a holding in Zovio Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.