AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys Coinbase Global Inc, Cyngn Inc, Zovio Inc, Sells DigitalOcean Holdings Inc

- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 10,864,390 shares, 83.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10418.74%
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 5,378,994 shares, 13.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
- Cyngn Inc (CYN) - 5,234,828 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) - 1,321,620 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 0.61% of the total portfolio.
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cyngn Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $8.49, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $1.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 5,234,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 10418.74%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $208.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 82.5%. The holding were 10,864,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zovio Inc (ZVO)
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. added to a holding in Zovio Inc by 58.27%. The purchase prices were between $1.25 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.74. The stock is now traded at around $1.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.
