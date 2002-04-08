DESKTOP METAL DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Desktop Metal To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal” or the “Company”) (: DM) and reminds investors of the February 22, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.



If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Desktop Metal stock or options between February 17, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/DM.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) that there were deficiencies in EnvisionTEC’s manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures; (2) that the foregoing deficiencies presented a material risk to the commercialization of EnvisionTEC’s products; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

On February 16, 2021, the Company acquired EnvisionTEC, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, “EnvisionTEC”), a provider of volume production photopolymer 3D printing solutions for end use parts.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into certain matters, including “manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility.” The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, the Company’s stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, after the market closed, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) of “compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC’s Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box.”

On this news, Desktop Metal’s stock fell $1,19, or 14.8% to close at $6.83 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Desktop Metal’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.