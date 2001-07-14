WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the Bank of America 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 3, 2022. Alex Pease, chief financial officer, will present information about the Company at 10:10 am ET. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005850/en/