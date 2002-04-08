Wintrust Commits $50 million to its Wintrust Ventures Capital to Support Continued Innovation

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust” or “the Company”) ( WTFC) announced today that it has committed $50 million to fund Wintrust Ventures corporate venture capital opportunities. Wintrust Ventures will continue to seek out opportunities to invest equity capital into businesses in search of Late Seed or Series A funding.



Since its founding in 2015, Wintrust Ventures has made 102 investments in 42 high-growth companies. Previous investments include The Mom Project, Cohesion, Foxtrot Marketplace, Monica + Andy and Interior Define. Given the success of those investments and Wintrust’s mission to continue to support companies in the communities it serves, Wintrust Ventures will continue to deploy the capital through direct investments in companies, leveraging its co-investment relationships with other venture funds, angel groups and family offices.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wintrust, commented, “Wintrust Ventures has been a remarkably successful platform for Wintrust to invest in high-performing small businesses in our communities. This investment – alongside our long-term sponsorships of organizations such as Chicago Innovation – represent our continued commitment to the entrepreneurs and businesses who create the economic opportunities that our towns and country will need in the years to come.”

Bailey Moore, Senior Vice President, Wintrust Ventures, stated, “This commitment of additional capital will allow us to continue meeting the unique needs of early-stage companies. We have had particular focus in sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Healthcare IT, Marketplace and Omni Channel Brands. Not only do we provide equity capital, but we also offer guidance, networking opportunities, knowledge, banking services, wealth management tools to support innovation in Chicago and beyond. We truly view ourselves as strategic partners to these businesses, offering the support and resources they need to flourish, grow, and in many cases, effect a successful exit event.”

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $50 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol WTFC. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

