U. S. Steel Announces Management Change

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has informed the company of her intention to leave the company in 2022, after nine years of service with the company. Ms. Breves will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer while the company conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

To ensure the company gains the full benefit of her extensive financial and supply chain expertise, Ms. Breves has agreed to stay on as Executive Vice President – Business Transformation to support the company’s Best for All℠ strategy.

“Christie’s deep knowledge of the industry, leadership and superb insight have contributed greatly to U. S. Steel’s transformation into the future of steelmaking,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “We have too much important work before us not to take full advantage of her capabilities. That’s why I’m so pleased that Christie elected to remain for the full year and our Board of Directors agreed to elevate her to Executive Vice President. I look forward to working with her directly in the coming months to further accelerate our Best for All progress.”

Since 2019 Christine Breves has led all aspects of the company’s financial responsibilities, as well as the company’s procurement functions. Information technology and sales & operations planning functions were subsequently added to her responsibilities. Ms. Breves joined U. S. Steel in 2013 as Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. In 2017, she was appointed Senior Vice President – Manufacturing Support & Chief Supply Chain Officer.

