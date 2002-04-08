Black Hills Corp. Wyoming Electric Utility Requests Approval for Ready Wyoming Transmission Expansion Project

RAPID CITY, S.D., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) today announced that its Wyoming electric utility subsidiary, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, submitted a request to the Wyoming Public Service Commission seeking approval for a certificate of public convenience and necessity to construct an estimated 260-mile transmission expansion project.



As proposed, the approximately $260 million transmission expansion project, known as Ready Wyoming, would provide customers long-term price stability and greater flexibility as power markets develop in the Western states. If approved, the project will interconnect Black Hills Energy’s South Dakota, eastern Wyoming and Cheyenne electric transmission systems.

“We’re excited by this opportunity to provide long-term benefits for our customers while also enhancing shareholder value,” said Linn Evans, CEO and President of Black Hills Corp. “Ready Wyoming will allow us to meet our customers’ energy needs today and well into the future, while enhancing the resiliency of our electric system and expanding access to power markets and renewable energy resources.”

The Ready Wyoming expansion project includes one new substation, two replacement substations, four expanded substations, three new 230-kilovolt transmission lines and two new 115-kilovolt transmission lines. If approved, construction of the project would take place in multiple phases or segments spanning 2023 through 2025.

Black Hills Corp. (: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillsenergy.com.

