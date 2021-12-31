Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Five9 Inc

New Purchases: AMPS, AMPS, SDIG, XBI, JAMF, JAMF, COUP, S, S, GPN, ADTN, ESTC, SEDG, BGRY, PWR, NOVA, TEAM, ON, MELI, AMAT, WDC, VC, INTC, FLEX, ZUO, SHOP, SIMO, DLB, OSTK, U, AEAEU, MANH, PLAN, TENB, FREY, CTXS, AXTI,

AMPS, AMPS, SDIG, XBI, JAMF, JAMF, COUP, S, S, GPN, ADTN, ESTC, SEDG, BGRY, PWR, NOVA, TEAM, ON, MELI, AMAT, WDC, VC, INTC, FLEX, ZUO, SHOP, SIMO, DLB, OSTK, U, AEAEU, MANH, PLAN, TENB, FREY, CTXS, AXTI, Added Positions: EOG, ZEN, THC, STKL, STEM, IEA, VST, SGRY, TWLO, TBT, ZS, SMAR, MBII, APRN, HLIT, GSM, MXL, ZNGA, TWTR, PWFL, ALT, LICY, RUN, AMZN, BIGC,

EOG, ZEN, THC, STKL, STEM, IEA, VST, SGRY, TWLO, TBT, ZS, SMAR, MBII, APRN, HLIT, GSM, MXL, ZNGA, TWTR, PWFL, ALT, LICY, RUN, AMZN, BIGC, Reduced Positions: AZN, HZNP, ADI, DT, FTAI, ENVX, AMD, AMBA, PANW, GPRE, CWEN.A, MSFT, GLNG, TYL, GOOG, LXU, CRM, CNHI,

AZN, HZNP, ADI, DT, FTAI, ENVX, AMD, AMBA, PANW, GPRE, CWEN.A, MSFT, GLNG, TYL, GOOG, LXU, CRM, CNHI, Sold Out: FIVN, HOLX, ALGN, EVA, UPLD, EQC, MLKN, BABA, IFF, TGTX, CVA, IMPL, CLNE, RKDA, FSLR, CCJ, OKTA, LFMD, TTI, GDXJ, CMTL, LFG, UUUU, NOW, WPRT, RILY, NXPI, STWO, BNED, XLNX, GDX, APP, ROKU, BKNG, PCT, KRE, PLUG, SMTC, HPE, IBM, DCRCU, DNN, BWEN, SNAP, MAXN, UBER, KN, YELP, MIR, FOXA, WMT, OEG, F, KD, REPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF, Jamf Holding Corp, sells AstraZeneca PLC, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Five9 Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Hologic Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp. As of 2021Q4, Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp owns 105 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardsley+advisory+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 5,008,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 4,066,100 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 400,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 336,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.49%

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,402,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,402,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,136,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 2238.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 1525.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,066,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Stem Inc by 722.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 725,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 99.78%. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $98.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.28%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 91.4%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 24.49%. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 336,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 38.99%. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 403,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Enovix Corp by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 173,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.