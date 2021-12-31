Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc, Sells AstraZeneca PLC, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Five9 Inc

- New Purchases: AMPS, AMPS, SDIG, XBI, JAMF, JAMF, COUP, S, S, GPN, ADTN, ESTC, SEDG, BGRY, PWR, NOVA, TEAM, ON, MELI, AMAT, WDC, VC, INTC, FLEX, ZUO, SHOP, SIMO, DLB, OSTK, U, AEAEU, MANH, PLAN, TENB, FREY, CTXS, AXTI,
- Added Positions: EOG, ZEN, THC, STKL, STEM, IEA, VST, SGRY, TWLO, TBT, ZS, SMAR, MBII, APRN, HLIT, GSM, MXL, ZNGA, TWTR, PWFL, ALT, LICY, RUN, AMZN, BIGC,
- Reduced Positions: AZN, HZNP, ADI, DT, FTAI, ENVX, AMD, AMBA, PANW, GPRE, CWEN.A, MSFT, GLNG, TYL, GOOG, LXU, CRM, CNHI,
- Sold Out: FIVN, HOLX, ALGN, EVA, UPLD, EQC, MLKN, BABA, IFF, TGTX, CVA, IMPL, CLNE, RKDA, FSLR, CCJ, OKTA, LFMD, TTI, GDXJ, CMTL, LFG, UUUU, NOW, WPRT, RILY, NXPI, STWO, BNED, XLNX, GDX, APP, ROKU, BKNG, PCT, KRE, PLUG, SMTC, HPE, IBM, DCRCU, DNN, BWEN, SNAP, MAXN, UBER, KN, YELP, MIR, FOXA, WMT, OEG, F, KD, REPH,
- Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) - 5,008,000 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 2,000,000 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio.
- SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 4,066,100 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.63%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 400,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 336,000 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.49%
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,402,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $12.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,136,694 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $95.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 255,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 2238.46%. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 1525.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 136.36%. The purchase prices were between $61.02 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $73.32. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SunOpta Inc (STKL)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in SunOpta Inc by 26.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.87 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.19. The stock is now traded at around $5.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 4,066,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Stem Inc (STEM)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Stem Inc by 722.45%. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 201,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 79.43%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 725,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $73.59.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.Sold Out: Enviva Inc (EVA)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Enviva Inc. The sale prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22.Sold Out: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Upland Software Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13.Sold Out: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold out a holding in Equity Commonwealth. The sale prices were between $25.13 and $27.04, with an estimated average price of $26.04.Reduced: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 99.78%. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.76%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 49.28%. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109. The stock is now traded at around $98.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.28%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 140,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 91.4%. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 24.49%. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 336,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 38.99%. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 403,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Enovix Corp (ENVX)
Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp reduced to a holding in Enovix Corp by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $35.82, with an estimated average price of $27.92. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp still held 173,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.
