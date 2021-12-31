Applied Fundamental Research, LLC Buys TTEC Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, Sells Great Elm Group Inc

New Purchases: TTEC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TTEC Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, sells Great Elm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Fundamental Research, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Applied Fundamental Research, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 237,721 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 293,584 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34% UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT) - 331,595 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 863,345 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) - 471,474 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 195,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 769,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC sold out a holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.99.