Applied Fundamental Research, LLC Buys TTEC Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, Sells Great Elm Group Inc

- New Purchases: TTEC,
- Added Positions: IAC, PETQ, NOMD, HSII, GLPI, MTCH,
- Reduced Positions: DY, IVZ, UFPT,
- Sold Out: GEG,
For the details of Applied Fundamental Research, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/applied+fundamental+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Applied Fundamental Research, LLC
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 237,721 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 293,584 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
- UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT) - 331,595 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
- Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 863,345 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14%
- Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) - 471,474 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
Applied Fundamental Research, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 195,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Applied Fundamental Research, LLC added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 769,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Great Elm Group Inc (GEG)
Applied Fundamental Research, LLC sold out a holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.99.
