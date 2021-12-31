Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Applied Fundamental Research, LLC Buys TTEC Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, Sells Great Elm Group Inc

Investment company Applied Fundamental Research, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TTEC Holdings Inc, PetIQ Inc, sells Great Elm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Applied Fundamental Research, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Applied Fundamental Research, LLC owns 11 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Applied Fundamental Research, LLC
  1. IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 237,721 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.69%
  2. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 293,584 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.34%
  3. UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT) - 331,595 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
  4. Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 863,345 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.14%
  5. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII) - 471,474 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.26%
New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.49%. The holding were 195,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 769,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Great Elm Group Inc (GEG)

Applied Fundamental Research, LLC sold out a holding in Great Elm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.77 and $2.19, with an estimated average price of $1.99.



