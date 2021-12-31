Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Investment company Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Ross Stores Inc, Nabors Industries during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. owns 750 stocks with a total value of $703 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 115,364 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 189,346 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 228,301 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 352,900 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 188,405 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 89,576 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 47,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $602.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 78 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.24 and $89.46, with an estimated average price of $84.78. The stock is now traded at around $83.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 7733.12%. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $168.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 36,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 94.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 199,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.69%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 144,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.09%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 185,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 465.69%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 92,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.26%. The purchase prices were between $83.93 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $84.65. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 72,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $24.59.

Sold Out: Haverty Furniture Companies Inc (HVT)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.7 and $35.71, with an estimated average price of $32.2.

Sold Out: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Plug Power Inc. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78.

Sold Out: UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UWM Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $5.52 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.74.

Sold Out: Heartland Express Inc (HTLD)

Graves-Light Private Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Heartland Express Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $16.79.



