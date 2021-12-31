Brigade Capital Management, Lp Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Bowlero Corp, Sells , Chesapeake Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp

- New Purchases: CIVI, CIVI, BOWL, GDXJ, TPC,
- Added Positions: COMM, MX, IGT, NE, IHRT,
- Reduced Positions: CHK, PCG, VST, QRTEA, AVYA, FYBR, TPB, SBGI,
- Sold Out: XOG, FE, ACI, DBD, LNG, IAG, NRG,
These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 1,500,000 shares, 31.32% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 480,000 shares, 16.83% of the total portfolio.
- Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 1,474,522 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 550,168 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.95%
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) - 10,644,925 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Brigade Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.33%. The holding were 560,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 52,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Tutor Perini Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $13.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc by 31.32%. The purchase prices were between $9.42 and $13.23, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,291,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 90.91%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Noble Corp (NE)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Noble Corp by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $22.64 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 209,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (XOG)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.Sold Out: Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.27.Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47.Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.
