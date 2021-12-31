TenCore Partners, LP Buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Okta Inc

New Purchases: FRSH, FRSH,

FRSH, FRSH, Added Positions: MNDY, DASH,

MNDY, DASH, Reduced Positions: HUBS, MELI, OKTA, GOOGL, FB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TenCore Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, TenCore Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TenCore Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tencore+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 42,755 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 459,545 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,075 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,795 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 166,285 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78%

TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

