TenCore Partners, LP Buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Okta Inc

- New Purchases: FRSH, FRSH,
- Added Positions: MNDY, DASH,
- Reduced Positions: HUBS, MELI, OKTA, GOOGL, FB,
For the details of TenCore Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tencore+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TenCore Partners, LP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 42,755 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 459,545 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,075 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,795 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio.
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 166,285 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78%
TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TenCore Partners, LP. Also check out:
1. TenCore Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TenCore Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TenCore Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TenCore Partners, LP keeps buying