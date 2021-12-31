Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

TenCore Partners, LP Buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, Sells HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Okta Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company TenCore Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc, sells HubSpot Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Okta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TenCore Partners, LP. As of 2021Q4, TenCore Partners, LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $701 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TenCore Partners, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tencore+partners%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TenCore Partners, LP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 42,755 shares, 17.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95%
  2. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 459,545 shares, 16.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 250,075 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,795 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 166,285 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.78%
New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

TenCore Partners, LP initiated holding in Freshworks Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of TenCore Partners, LP. Also check out:

1. TenCore Partners, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. TenCore Partners, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TenCore Partners, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TenCore Partners, LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus