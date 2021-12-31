Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Sotera Health Co, PTC Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc

Added Positions: SHC, PTC, CLVT, XP, V, AMZN,

SHC, PTC, CLVT, XP, V, AMZN, Reduced Positions: FND, ADBE, VRSN, LOW, STZ, BERY, AZPN,

FND, ADBE, VRSN, LOW, STZ, BERY, AZPN, Sold Out: SPR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sotera Health Co, PTC Inc, Clarivate PLC, XP Inc, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Adobe Inc, VeriSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+creeks+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Visa Inc (V) - 1,200,059 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 1,951,285 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,406,885 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 657,701 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33% PTC Inc (PTC) - 1,240,647 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.88%

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Sotera Health Co by 747.90%. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 2,458,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in PTC Inc by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $129.85, with an estimated average price of $120.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 1,240,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 3,660,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in XP Inc by 50.67%. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $35.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,021,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $42.83.