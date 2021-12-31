Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: IVT, LEA, SLVM, DFAT, DFIV,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, ISTB, VO, BIV, BNDX, IJR, TIP, HYG, VWO, IEMG, EFV, IBM, RODM, FTSM, XLV, XLK, XLU, IAU, SCHF, ESGD, EAGG, VTI, AAPL, ESML, SRLN, CHPT, CHPT, XLE, XLRE, IEP,
- Reduced Positions: CASH, VUG, VOT, EFG, IVW, IWM, IJK, GLD, LMBS, AMZN, IVE, T, IWB, IJJ, IJH, BSV, VBK, HYLS, IWP, DTM, PYPL, HD, CMCSA, TXN, SHY, SYK, SPY, VAW, VNQ, ALL, ACN, MA, YUM, DIS, TSM, USB, TTE, TGT, QCOM, KDP, FBHS, FB, GOOG, KEYS, IWS, SPTI, SPTS, VYM, BAC, DTE, DHI, COP, C, CI, CVX, KMX, CDNS, BLK, DOV, TFC, AVY, AON, AMGN, AMT, AXP, AEP, A, PLD, MSFT, TRV, SO, MMM, PRU, PFE, PH, PNC, NSC, MSI, TROW, MTB, INTC, ITW, GOOGL, GILD, F, XOM, EMR,
- Sold Out: TQQQ, ATVI, SPGI, QRVO, BWA, KO, SBUX, MMC, LUV, SWKS, SHW, SIVB, SAP, ROP, RIO, REGN, PBR, ORLY, NOC, NTRS, ISRG, DG, FREL, DGRW, AMCR, ALC, CNFR, SYF, MOS, FRC, STT, ANTM, WAB, UPS, TRP, GL, SNPS, VIAC, D, CCI, COO, CL, CTAS, CE, CAT, CSX, DD, BBY, ADSK, AJG, ANSS, ADI, APH, AME, ALGN, FMX, KSU, INTU, ICE, HIG, LHX, HDB, GE, GPS, LMT, EL, EQIX, EFX, ETR, EW, ECL, EOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 93,646 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 459,481 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 123,237 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%
- Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 532,791 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 334,502 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lear Corp (LEA)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 121.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62.Sold Out: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.
