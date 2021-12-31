Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Sells Meta Financial Group Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: IVT, LEA, SLVM, DFAT, DFIV,

Troy, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, InvenTrust Properties Corp, Lear Corp, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sells Meta Financial Group Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, AT&T Inc, Accenture PLC, Activision Blizzard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC owns 368 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 93,646 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.07% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 459,481 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.31% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 123,237 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 532,791 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.30% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 334,502 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 41 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Sylvamo Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 121.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in BorgWarner Inc. The sale prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Cranbrook Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76.