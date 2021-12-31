Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys KnowBe4 Inc, Five9 Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells Coursera Inc, SPS Commerce Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: KNBE, FIVN, INTU, ZS, DRAY, OKTA, ZEN, S, S, STRE, CTV,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KnowBe4 Inc, Five9 Inc, Sonos Inc, Intuit Inc, Rambus Inc, sells Coursera Inc, SPS Commerce Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, CarParts.com Inc, Lightspeed Commerce Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shannon River Fund Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Shannon River Fund Management LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $986 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,644,018 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 5,282,186 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 823,857 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90% KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE) - 3,039,798 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 1,389,712 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.48%

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 3,039,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 428,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,211,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 930,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12.

Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46.