Shannon River Fund Management LLC Buys KnowBe4 Inc, Five9 Inc, Sonos Inc, Sells Coursera Inc, SPS Commerce Inc, Uber Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: KNBE, FIVN, INTU, ZS, DRAY, OKTA, ZEN, S, S, STRE, CTV,
- Added Positions: SONO, MANH, GDDY, RMBS, IAC,
- Reduced Positions: SPSC, UBER, ZI, WMG, AMBA, ADSK, SLAB, SPT, DOCN, DT, IDCC,
- Sold Out: COUR, PRTS, LSPD, SMAR, PEGA, TRIP, ACVA, RUN, TTWO, ZNGA, EVTC, DRAYU, RSVR, ENFA, STRE.U, SNAP, WDAY, TEAM, IACB.U,
For the details of Shannon River Fund Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shannon+river+fund+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 1,644,018 shares, 10.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48%
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 5,282,186 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 823,857 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.90%
- KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE) - 3,039,798 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) - 1,389,712 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.48%
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 3,039,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.96%. The holding were 428,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24. The stock is now traded at around $285.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 14,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (DRAY)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,211,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rambus Inc (RMBS)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Rambus Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $27.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 930,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Coursera Inc. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.Sold Out: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91.Sold Out: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Pegasystems Inc. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $130.71, with an estimated average price of $118.12.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Shannon River Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46.
