Cigna Investments Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: VTI, SPTM, INDA, IVV, IXUS, ON, RRX, SJR, AA, GXO,

VTI, SPTM, INDA, IVV, IXUS, ON, RRX, SJR, AA, GXO, Added Positions: EPAM, CP, SE, BAM, CTRA, O, SWN, TEAM, TWLO, DDOG, IJH,

Sold Out: KSU, PENN, FSLR, JAZZ, WU, GTLS, CROX, WEX, WWD, VNO, OLED, THO, THC, SF, STMP, XPO, SGMS, ROL, PII, PNW, PNFP, PVH, PBCT, GLOB, OGN, CNXC, NVST, IAA, PINS, YETI, ROKU, PFGC, RUN, STOR, ALK, WIX, BRX, NWSA, NCLH, VAC, HII, NLSN, RGA, DISCK, G, DVA, HRC, EHC, GNTX, M, EXEL, DISH, DCI, DKS, OMCL, CFR, DXC, NNN, CBSH, CHDN, CHE, CASY, CPB, BC, IVZ, OLN, OGE, NWL, NYT, OSK, NBIX, AGCO, TAP, ACC, LFUS, AIRC, LECO, OHI, JEF, KSS, ATR, KRC, ZD, KD, ETRN, DELL, VMW, HBI, VLY, MTG, MAT, NOV, BTG, AUY, SLVM, NYMT,

Investment company Cigna Investments Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cigna Investments Inc . As of 2021Q4, Cigna Investments Inc owns 651 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CIGNA INVESTMENTS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cigna+investments+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,017,393 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,954 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,093,230 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,074 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.65% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,002 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15%

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 266,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,093,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 370,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 138,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 216.42%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $462.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $34.98.

Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88.