Cigna Investments Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, SPTM, INDA, IVV, IXUS, ON, RRX, SJR, AA, GXO,
- Added Positions: EPAM, CP, SE, BAM, CTRA, O, SWN, TEAM, TWLO, DDOG, IJH,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOGL, GOOG, TSLA, NVDA, JPM, JNJ, BRK.B, V, UNH, HD, PG, BAC, DIS, MA, PYPL, ADBE, ITOT, CMCSA, NFLX, XOM, CRM, CSCO, PFE, TMO, ABT, INTC, PEP, VZ, ACN, CVX, KO, COST, DHR, WMT, WFC, AVGO, T, LLY, MCD, MRK, NKE, TXN, ABBV, MDT, C, NEE, HON, LOW, MS, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, PM, SPY, AMD, BLK, BMY, GS, INTU, SBUX, UNP, UPS, RTX, NOW, MRNA, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BA, CVS, SCHW, GE, IBM, ISRG, TGT, MMM, ADI, CAT, COP, DE, SPGI, BKNG, SYK, ANTM, CHTR, ZTS, CB, PLD, MO, ADP, TFC, COF, FIS, DUK, EQIX, GILD, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MU, PNC, TJX, USB, ATVI, AON, ADSK, BDX, BSX, CSX, CME, CL, CCI, ETN, EW, EL, FISV, ITW, ICE, NSC, NOC, REGN, SHW, SO, WM, TMUS, GM, HCA, A, APD, ALGN, ALL, AIG, APH, AZO, BK, BIIB, CDNS, DXCM, D, EOG, ECL, EMR, EXC, FDX, F, FCX, GD, GPN, LHX, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, JCI, KLAC, KMB, MET, MCHP, MCO, NEM, ORLY, PGR, PSA, ROP, SBAC, SIVB, SPG, SNPS, TROW, VRTX, EBAY, CMG, TDG, TEL, MSCI, DG, NXPI, IQV, TWTR, DOW, CARR, AFL, ALB, ARE, AEP, AMP, AME, ANSS, ADM, AJG, AVB, BLL, BAX, BBY, CBRE, CNC, CRL, CTAS, CTSH, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, CMI, DHI, DLR, DD, EA, EFX, EQR, EXPE, FAST, FITB, IT, GIS, MNST, HIG, WELL, HSY, HPQ, MTCH, TT, IFF, KR, LH, LEN, MAR, MLM, MCK, MTD, MPWR, MSI, NVR, ES, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, PXD, PRU, PEG, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROST, SLB, SRE, SWKS, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, SYY, TDY, URI, VLO, WBA, WAT, WST, WY, WMB, WTW, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, DAL, DFS, AWK, FTNT, VRSK, GNRC, FRC, KMI, MPC, APTV, PSX, CDW, HLT, PAYC, SYF, KEYS, ETSY, FTV, CTVA, OTIS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, Y, LNT, HES, AEE, AFG, ABC, APA, ARW, AZPN, AIZ, ATO, AVY, BIO, BWA, BXP, BRO, BF.B, BLDR, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CPT, KMX, CAH, CSL, CCL, CE, CNP, LUMN, CERN, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CGNX, CAG, GLW, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DAR, DECK, DVN, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DRE, EGP, EMN, EIX, ETR, ESS, RE, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FRT, FHN, FE, GME, GRMN, GPC, GGG, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HOLX, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, ITT, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JBL, JKHY, J, JLL, JNPR, K, KEY, KIM, LKQ, LAMR, LVS, LII, BBWI, LNC, LAD, LYV, MTB, MGM, MKSI, MANH, MRO, MKTX, MAS, MKC, MPW, MAA, MIDD, MHK, MOH, VTRS, NDAQ, NTAP, NI, NDSN, NTRS, OMC, PPL, PKG, PTC, PKI, PFG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RJF, REG, RF, RS, RGEN, RHI, WRK, RCL, POOL, SAIA, STX, SCI, SBNY, SNA, STLD, STE, NLOK, TTWO, AXON, TECH, TFX, TER, TTEK, TXT, TSCO, TREX, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UGI, UDR, UTHR, UHS, VFC, VTR, VRSN, VMC, GWW, WAB, EVRG, WDC, WHR, WSM, L, LDOS, BR, ACM, MASI, ULTA, LEA, CBOE, LYB, TRGP, FLT, MOS, FBHS, XYL, ENPH, FIVE, PNR, FANG, RH, TNDM, ALLE, AAL, PCTY, ANET, CTLT, CFG, CZR, QRVO, SEDG, CABO, BLD, KHC, PEN, HPE, HWM, IR, BKR, CDAY, FOXA, AMCR, AOS, WTRG, BIDU, BMO, GIB, CNI, CIEN, CI, CLF, CSGP, CMA, WOLF, DB, EWBC, ENB, FR, BEN, GNW, KNX, LSCC, MGA, NRG, NYCB, PCG, NTR, QGEN, RPM, RY, SEE, WPM, LSI, SU, SYNA, TPX, GL, TTC, UBS, WRB, WSO, WYNN, ZION, OC, LULU, FAF, KKR, CPRI, PANW, CONE, REXR, CNHI, VEEV, SYNH, RACE, BGNE, ZTO, LW, OKTA, WH, BJ, PDD, NIO, UBER, PLTR,
- Sold Out: KSU, PENN, FSLR, JAZZ, WU, GTLS, CROX, WEX, WWD, VNO, OLED, THO, THC, SF, STMP, XPO, SGMS, ROL, PII, PNW, PNFP, PVH, PBCT, GLOB, OGN, CNXC, NVST, IAA, PINS, YETI, ROKU, PFGC, RUN, STOR, ALK, WIX, BRX, NWSA, NCLH, VAC, HII, NLSN, RGA, DISCK, G, DVA, HRC, EHC, GNTX, M, EXEL, DISH, DCI, DKS, OMCL, CFR, DXC, NNN, CBSH, CHDN, CHE, CASY, CPB, BC, IVZ, OLN, OGE, NWL, NYT, OSK, NBIX, AGCO, TAP, ACC, LFUS, AIRC, LECO, OHI, JEF, KSS, ATR, KRC, ZD, KD, ETRN, DELL, VMW, HBI, VLY, MTG, MAT, NOV, BTG, AUY, SLVM, NYMT,
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,017,393 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 266,954 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,093,230 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,074 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.65%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 170,002 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.15%
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 266,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,093,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 370,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $448.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 27,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $69.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 138,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
Cigna Investments Inc initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $161.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 216.42%. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $462.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 33.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 100.78%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Cigna Investments Inc added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 41.12%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36.Sold Out: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96.Sold Out: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Rollins Inc. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $34.98.Sold Out: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
Cigna Investments Inc sold out a holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $65.84 and $77.66, with an estimated average price of $72.88.
