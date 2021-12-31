Alta Park Capital, LP Buys Nu Holdings, Toast Inc, GitLab Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, PagSeguro Digital, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: NU, GTLB, GLBE, APP, DDOG,
- Added Positions: TOST, ROKU, BILL, FIVN, OKTA, BAND, MQ, BABA, MSFT, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: RNG, MELI, NFLX, COMP, PAYC, CRWD, DOCU, S, S, CRM, PANW,
- Sold Out: MA, PAGS, GOOGL, UBER, MGNI, DASH, WIX, ESTC, RELY, FORG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Park Capital, LP
- SentinelOne Inc (S) - 2,381,537 shares, 9.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 184,278 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
- Toast Inc (TOST) - 2,857,555 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 136.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.45%
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.29%. The holding were 7,290,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 607,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 804,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AppLovin Corp (APP)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 461,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Alta Park Capital, LP initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 133,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toast Inc (TOST)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Toast Inc by 136.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $65.22, with an estimated average price of $46.01. The stock is now traded at around $28.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 2,857,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Roku Inc by 738.07%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 193,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 190.88%. The purchase prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63. The stock is now traded at around $253.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 213,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 97.19%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 408,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Okta Inc by 66.62%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 296,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Alta Park Capital, LP added to a holding in Bandwidth Inc by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 568,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.15 and $49.43, with an estimated average price of $32.06.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34.Sold Out: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Alta Park Capital, LP sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.
