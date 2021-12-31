Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. Buys Twitter Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TWTR, VZ, BRPM, HIPO, FPAC, FPAC, KHC, MNTS, TREE, LW, IIVI, SPIR, XERS,
- Added Positions: ET, IS, BABA, VIAC, GAMB, AFIB, VTNR,
- Reduced Positions: EPD, OCUL, SCU, SKLZ, CLW,
- Sold Out: T, APO, DNA, DISCA, Z, COIN, VIEW, MU, AG, UBER, BMY, LOKM.U, CFVI, SWETU, XPER, ALTUU, CSTM, JBI, JBI, MGNI, BTU, PRPH, FRO, LMB,
For the details of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kamunting+street+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 925,297 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.83%
- Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,120,150 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.54%
- ironSource Ltd (IS) - 1,819,058 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.18%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 245,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 175,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPM)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 471,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hippo Holdings Inc (HIPO)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hippo Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.71. The stock is now traded at around $2.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 652,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 120,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 120,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 2,120,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ironSource Ltd (IS)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ironSource Ltd by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,819,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 352.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gambling.com Group Ltd (GAMB)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 208,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying