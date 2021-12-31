Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. Buys Twitter Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TWTR, VZ, BRPM, HIPO, FPAC, FPAC, KHC, MNTS, TREE, LW, IIVI, SPIR, XERS,

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Twitter Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Verizon Communications Inc, ironSource, B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, sells AT&T Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc, Discovery Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. owns 43 stocks with a total value of $135 million.

Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 925,297 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.83% Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 2,120,150 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.54% ironSource Ltd (IS) - 1,819,058 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.18% Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 245,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 175,000 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.84%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 471,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Hippo Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $4.49, with an estimated average price of $3.71. The stock is now traded at around $2.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 652,685 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 120,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 118.54%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.01%. The holding were 2,120,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ironSource Ltd by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.56 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 1,819,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 352.65%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Gambling.com Group Ltd by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $8.49 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 208,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $8.31 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $11.86.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Kamunting Street Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.