Azora Capital LP Buys Nuvei Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Open Lending Corp

New Purchases: NVEI, GS, NTB, FHI, GPN, CADE, CADE, SNV, COIN, RJF, SI, NTRS, JHG, COF, WTFC, VRM, STT, ACVA, TCBX, CMPO, BLND,

NVEI, GS, NTB, FHI, GPN, CADE, CADE, SNV, COIN, RJF, SI, NTRS, JHG, COF, WTFC, VRM, STT, ACVA, TCBX, CMPO, BLND, Added Positions: TCBI, IBKR, ZG, WETF, CND, AMK, LPLA,

TCBI, IBKR, ZG, WETF, CND, AMK, LPLA, Reduced Positions: BILL, FOCS, COWN, SQ, CIXX, PYPL, BTNB, ALIT, PWP, IBOC, ALKT, PACW,

BILL, FOCS, COWN, SQ, CIXX, PYPL, BTNB, ALIT, PWP, IBOC, ALKT, PACW, Sold Out: BSIG, MTB, LPRO, CNNE, IVZ, VIH, NSTB, ASZ, WAL, AUS, CMA, VPCC, WRLD, CRMT, UMPQ, PRCH, ALLY, CNS, FFWM, CADE, CADE, FCAX, ML, CBOE, OPEN, MCB, TREB, HERAU, FISV, CZOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuvei Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son, Federated Hermes Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, sells BrightSphere Investment Group Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Open Lending Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azora Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, Azora Capital LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Azora Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/azora+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alight Inc (ALIT) - 5,325,351 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Cowen Inc (COWN) - 1,497,441 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.88% PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 798,596 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF) - 5,059,300 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% Block Inc (SQ) - 189,164 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.8%

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Nuvei Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $137.01, with an estimated average price of $98.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 304,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 50,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.48 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $38.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 462,475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Federated Hermes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.56 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 453,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 111,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 486,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 203.12%. The purchase prices were between $55.12 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $69.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 401,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc by 94.45%. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 268,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 277.36%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 170,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $33.24.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The sale prices were between $9.46 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.85.