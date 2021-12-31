Clark Estates Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Unilever PLC, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, FMC Corp

- New Purchases: ATVI, UL, THRY, VSCO, ATKR, AAN, LAUR, DOW,
- Added Positions: KHC, CAH, IBM, PM, OMC, ALSN, EAF, PRDO, TAP, XPER, VTRS, NLS,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BAC, FMC, MRK, PFE, LHX, IPG, WHR, IFF, GSK, FB, VEC, CTVA,
- Sold Out: TRIP, AMZN, IVZ, EBAY, STRA, AZN, SWBI, TUP, AMCX, EBS, BIIB, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of CLARK ESTATES INC
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 99,400 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
- 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio.
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 585,639 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio.
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 308,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 389,575 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44%
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 315,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Aarons Co Inc (AAN)
Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 214.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 344.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 322,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 81.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 92,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 64.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 130,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.
