Clark Estates Inc Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Unilever PLC, The Kraft Heinz Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, FMC Corp

New Purchases: ATVI, UL, THRY, VSCO, ATKR, AAN, LAUR, DOW,

ATVI, UL, THRY, VSCO, ATKR, AAN, LAUR, DOW, Added Positions: KHC, CAH, IBM, PM, OMC, ALSN, EAF, PRDO, TAP, XPER, VTRS, NLS,

KHC, CAH, IBM, PM, OMC, ALSN, EAF, PRDO, TAP, XPER, VTRS, NLS, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, BAC, FMC, MRK, PFE, LHX, IPG, WHR, IFF, GSK, FB, VEC, CTVA,

GOOGL, BAC, FMC, MRK, PFE, LHX, IPG, WHR, IFF, GSK, FB, VEC, CTVA, Sold Out: TRIP, AMZN, IVZ, EBAY, STRA, AZN, SWBI, TUP, AMCX, EBS, BIIB, KD,

Investment company Clark Estates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Unilever PLC, The Kraft Heinz Co, Cardinal Health Inc, International Business Machines Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Bank of America Corp, FMC Corp, Merck Inc, TripAdvisor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clark Estates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Clark Estates Inc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $683 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 99,400 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33% 3D Systems Corp (DDD) - 1,418,614 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 585,639 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 308,800 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.06% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 389,575 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44%

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 315,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Thryv Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.43 and $41.69, with an estimated average price of $34.63. The stock is now traded at around $31.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc initiated holding in The Aarons Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $31.04, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $21.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 214.29%. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $34.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 344.50%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 322,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 81.07%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 92,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 64.78%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 139,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 29.85%. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 130,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in TripAdvisor Inc. The sale prices were between $24.09 and $37.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Clark Estates Inc sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.