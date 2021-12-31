Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys VMware Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, Realty Income Corp, Sells , Chegg Inc,

New Purchases: RIVN, LCID, GFS, KD, AMBP, DV, FLNC, INFA, LYLT, OLPX, ONL, SLVM, TWKS, UWMC, UWMC, ZI,

RIVN, LCID, GFS, KD, AMBP, DV, FLNC, INFA, LYLT, OLPX, ONL, SLVM, TWKS, UWMC, UWMC, ZI, Added Positions: TSLA, VMW, O, CTRA, INTU, ZM, AGL, APO, TEAM, BILL, BIIB, CHPT, CHPT, DDOG, DOCU, FIGS, LLY, MRK, MRNA, NKE, PKI, PFE, PCOR, RRX, RNG, CRM, SNOW, TSP, VIAC, ATVI, APD, ARE, COLD, PLAN, ARES, AZPN, AVLR, AVTR, BAX, BDX, BSY, BBY, BMRN, TECH, CHRW, AI, CPT, CVNA, CTLT, CBOE, CDAY, CERT, CF, LNG, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, ED, CNM, CUBE, CONE, MSP, XRAY, DSEY, DLTR, DASH, DKNG, DRE, ELAN, ESTC, EA, EOG, EQT, WTRG, FDS, FIVN, FMC, FOXA, GLPI, GILD, GMED, GH, HAIN, HAYW, HZNP, HRL, HUBS, H, IAC, ITW, INCY, IFF, INVH, IOVA, JBL, JAMF, JAMF, JAZZ, KMB, LVS, LSXMA, LSI, LYV, LULU, LYFT, MRO, MRVI, MRVL, MTCH, MCFE, MDU, MRCY, MCHP, MRTX, MCW, MDB, MOS, NKTR, NEM, NVCR, NTNX, OKTA, OMF, OPEN, PLTR, PYCR, PCTY, PSFE, PTON, PENN, PINS, PNC, PWR, QS, DGX, RL, RYN, REGN, RGEN, REXR, RH, SABR, SRPT, SGEN, SHLS, SGFY, SKLZ, SMAR, SNAP, SRC, SPLK, SPOT, STWD, RUN, SYY, TTWO, TNDM, TRGP, TTD, TREX, TRIP, TSN, UDR, RARE, UA, U, UPST, MTN, VTR, VRTX, VRT, VTRS, VICI, W, WELL, WAL, WDC, WPC, XLNX, YUMC, ZEN, Z, ZTS,

TSLA, VMW, O, CTRA, INTU, ZM, AGL, APO, TEAM, BILL, BIIB, CHPT, CHPT, DDOG, DOCU, FIGS, LLY, MRK, MRNA, NKE, PKI, PFE, PCOR, RRX, RNG, CRM, SNOW, TSP, VIAC, ATVI, APD, ARE, COLD, PLAN, ARES, AZPN, AVLR, AVTR, BAX, BDX, BSY, BBY, BMRN, TECH, CHRW, AI, CPT, CVNA, CTLT, CBOE, CDAY, CERT, CF, LNG, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, ED, CNM, CUBE, CONE, MSP, XRAY, DSEY, DLTR, DASH, DKNG, DRE, ELAN, ESTC, EA, EOG, EQT, WTRG, FDS, FIVN, FMC, FOXA, GLPI, GILD, GMED, GH, HAIN, HAYW, HZNP, HRL, HUBS, H, IAC, ITW, INCY, IFF, INVH, IOVA, JBL, JAMF, JAMF, JAZZ, KMB, LVS, LSXMA, LSI, LYV, LULU, LYFT, MRO, MRVI, MRVL, MTCH, MCFE, MDU, MRCY, MCHP, MRTX, MCW, MDB, MOS, NKTR, NEM, NVCR, NTNX, OKTA, OMF, OPEN, PLTR, PYCR, PCTY, PSFE, PTON, PENN, PINS, PNC, PWR, QS, DGX, RL, RYN, REGN, RGEN, REXR, RH, SABR, SRPT, SGEN, SHLS, SGFY, SKLZ, SMAR, SNAP, SRC, SPLK, SPOT, STWD, RUN, SYY, TTWO, TNDM, TRGP, TTD, TREX, TRIP, TSN, UDR, RARE, UA, U, UPST, MTN, VTR, VRTX, VRT, VTRS, VICI, W, WELL, WAL, WDC, WPC, XLNX, YUMC, ZEN, Z, ZTS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BAC, CHGG, COF, CMG, C, DISCK, IVV, IJH, NBIX, ORCL, PCG, TGT, WFC, TXG, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AGNC, Y, ALL, ALLY, ATUS, AMC, AAL, AXP, AIG, NLY, AON, APA, ATR, ARMK, ACGL, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AN, AZO, BK, BBWI, BFAM, BHF, BLDR, BURL, BWXT, CAH, CCL, CRI, CDK, CE, CHTR, CHE, CB, CI, CLX, COLM, CMA, CAG, COP, STZ, CACC, CRWD, CCK, CSX, CW, DVA, DXCM, FANG, DFS, DPZ, DCI, DBX, EXP, EQH, RE, EXR, FICO, FTCH, FRT, FHN, FIVE, FLT, FBHS, GME, IT, GPN, LOPE, HIG, HCA, HSIC, HLF, HST, HPQ, HUBB, HBAN, ICLR, PODD, K, KEY, KSS, KHC, KR, LHX, LW, LEN, LII, LBRDA, LBRDK, FWONA, LNC, LIN, LAD, LPX, LUMN, LITE, MTB, MPC, MKTX, MELI, MET, MTG, MHK, TAP, NWL, NEU, NWSA, NXST, NLOK, NCLH, NUE, NVR, OMC, ORLY, OC, PAG, PNW, PLUG, PPL, PRU, PHM, QRTEA, RJF, RS, RNR, RKT, ROKU, RCL, STX, SCI, SPG, SIRI, SLM, AOS, SJM, STLD, SYF, TDOC, TPX, TER, TMX, TXT, TRV, TWLO, UMPQ, URI, UHS, VSCO, VIRT, VOYA, WU, WHR, WTM, WTW, YUM, ZION, ZNGA,

AAPL, BAC, CHGG, COF, CMG, C, DISCK, IVV, IJH, NBIX, ORCL, PCG, TGT, WFC, TXG, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AGNC, Y, ALL, ALLY, ATUS, AMC, AAL, AXP, AIG, NLY, AON, APA, ATR, ARMK, ACGL, ARW, AIZ, AGO, AN, AZO, BK, BBWI, BFAM, BHF, BLDR, BURL, BWXT, CAH, CCL, CRI, CDK, CE, CHTR, CHE, CB, CI, CLX, COLM, CMA, CAG, COP, STZ, CACC, CRWD, CCK, CSX, CW, DVA, DXCM, FANG, DFS, DPZ, DCI, DBX, EXP, EQH, RE, EXR, FICO, FTCH, FRT, FHN, FIVE, FLT, FBHS, GME, IT, GPN, LOPE, HIG, HCA, HSIC, HLF, HST, HPQ, HUBB, HBAN, ICLR, PODD, K, KEY, KSS, KHC, KR, LHX, LW, LEN, LII, LBRDA, LBRDK, FWONA, LNC, LIN, LAD, LPX, LUMN, LITE, MTB, MPC, MKTX, MELI, MET, MTG, MHK, TAP, NWL, NEU, NWSA, NXST, NLOK, NCLH, NUE, NVR, OMC, ORLY, OC, PAG, PNW, PLUG, PPL, PRU, PHM, QRTEA, RJF, RS, RNR, RKT, ROKU, RCL, STX, SCI, SPG, SIRI, SLM, AOS, SJM, STLD, SYF, TDOC, TPX, TER, TMX, TXT, TRV, TWLO, UMPQ, URI, UHS, VSCO, VIRT, VOYA, WU, WHR, WTM, WTW, YUM, ZION, ZNGA, Sold Out: KSU, XLRN, HRC, VER, PPD, COR, MDLA, NTLA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VMware Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, Realty Income Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Lucid Group Inc, sells , Chegg Inc, , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina. As of 2021Q4, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owns 1039 stocks with a total value of $18.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/treasurer+of+the+state+of+north+carolina/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,586,751 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,204,357 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 187,048 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 127,889 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 343,866 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 95,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Orion Office REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $31.98, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 19,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in VMware Inc by 177.78%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 97,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 45.76%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 212,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 148.47%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 351,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 162.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $19.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in Agilon Health Inc by 146.78%. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 60,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina added to a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc by 115.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 81,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.