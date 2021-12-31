Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. Buys High Income Securities Fund, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fun

New Purchases: PDI, BCAT, ECAT, SAR, PTA, ASGI, CEFS, RFM, RFM, XMPT, PCEF, NBW, NXP, NUV, BIGZ, NDMO, MXE, CXE, CCAP, NMCO, OXSQ, RIO, GXO, ASML, PZC, NBO, TWKS, MTTR, NVCR, BEKE, LI, SQM, WEN, MU, LRCX, BAP, BIDU,

SHY, SPE, CRF, CLM, OCCI, FBP, MTZ, SBI, BPOP, CEM, MLM, NUO, FMX, GHY, CIB, BSTZ, CEV, EMO, NXJ, ENX, PYPL, ISD, TYG, JQC, MINT, FN, AMGN, JMM, HON, LMT, RYAAY, Sold Out: PCI, JTD, IBMJ, JRO, RVI, SUB, CWCO, FAX, BMEZ, GPM, EVV, VPV, BWG, AVK, GDX, BGX, PUK, CDNS, OTIS, TM, JPC, NTCO, RBAC.U, KPLT, QSI, RONI.U, AVPT, JXN, RDY,

Miami Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys High Income Securities Fund, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust, Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund, Special Opportunities Fund Inc, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. owns 356 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 2,725,128 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) - 1,508,212 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% Central Securities Corp (CET) - 180,055 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64% Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 524,636 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% High Income Securities Fund (PCF) - 822,020 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7456.72%

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 251,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 228,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 230,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Saratoga Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $29.8, with an estimated average price of $29.09. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 100,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 101,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.32 and $21.19, with an estimated average price of $20.37. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in High Income Securities Fund by 7456.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.41 and $9.31, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 822,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term by 14695.76%. The purchase prices were between $16.16 and $17.3, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 230,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 941.34%. The purchase prices were between $11.41 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 292,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 403.30%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 261,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 113.88%. The purchase prices were between $4.41 and $4.71, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $4.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,056,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund by 49.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.42 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $10.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 259,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Gr Fund. The sale prices were between $15.6 and $17.42, with an estimated average price of $16.71.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.03.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Retail Value Inc. The sale prices were between $5.8 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $12.32.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27.