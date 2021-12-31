Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Donaldson Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Barrick Gold Corp

New Purchases: DCI, IHS, DEN, NVS, TSLA, NEE, ADBE, EL, V, UTG, SCL, ABBV, DIS, DHR, NKE, BAC, AMGN, TJX, UNH, INTU, AMT,

DCI, IHS, DEN, NVS, TSLA, NEE, ADBE, EL, V, UTG, SCL, ABBV, DIS, DHR, NKE, BAC, AMGN, TJX, UNH, INTU, AMT, Added Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, GDX, JNJ, PPA, AEP, OIH, GOOG, EXC, RTX, CVX, GOOGL, GLDM, MSFT, XOM, AFL, ABT, WMT, IJR, PEP, IJH, SAP, PFE, GSK, CCI, PG, WFC, TMO, VRSK, AEM, JPM, INTC, FB, KRBN, ACN, LAZ, PNC, XBI,

BRK.B, AAPL, AMZN, GDX, JNJ, PPA, AEP, OIH, GOOG, EXC, RTX, CVX, GOOGL, GLDM, MSFT, XOM, AFL, ABT, WMT, IJR, PEP, IJH, SAP, PFE, GSK, CCI, PG, WFC, TMO, VRSK, AEM, JPM, INTC, FB, KRBN, ACN, LAZ, PNC, XBI, Reduced Positions: KO, EPAY,

KO, EPAY, Sold Out: VZ, GOLD, GDDY, LUV, PEI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Donaldson Co Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, IHS Holding, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Barrick Gold Corp, GoDaddy Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollow+brook+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,638,656 shares, 15.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67% VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 712,669 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,507 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,292 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.79% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 52,630 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.02%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $54.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 101,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Denbury Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.68 and $90.5, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $68.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 45.06%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 22,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 62,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 813.43%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.37 and $75.57, with an estimated average price of $72.51. The stock is now traded at around $72.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 60,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 88.84%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 18,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 226.32%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $0.88 and $1.96, with an estimated average price of $1.41.