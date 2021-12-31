Skye Global Management LP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Shopify Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc

New Purchases: CNI, UNP, INTU, TWTR, RNG, AUR, HUBS, SUI, FTCH, DOCS, PRM, PG, RNLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Shopify Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canadian National Railway Co, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc, Altria Group Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skye Global Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Skye Global Management LP owns 49 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 578,500 shares, 32.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,128,000 shares, 23.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 285,000 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 5,290,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19% Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,286,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 367,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 568,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1793.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,032,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 182.09%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $889.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 94,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,198,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 200.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,708,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 319.27%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 896.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.

Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.