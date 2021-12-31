Skye Global Management LP Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Shopify Inc, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Workday Inc

- New Purchases: CNI, UNP, INTU, TWTR, RNG, AUR, HUBS, SUI, FTCH, DOCS, PRM, PG, RNLX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMUS, SHOP, BTI, CP, GWRE, SPGI, APPF, MCO, AAPL, RSG, ADSK, AXON, DCT, PCOR, SE, VZ, ADBE, CVNA, NAUT, SERA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, WDAY, GOOGL, DHR, INST, FB, VEEV, AVID, ANSS, TYL, TEAM, TMO, CSGP, SWBI,
- Sold Out: GOOG, MO, LMT, ZM, FIVN, UNH, CRM, UPS, RTPY, OKTA, ATVI, TTWO, Z, NFLX, NOW, NCR, COUP, TDG, REYN, WAB, SBAC, CPNG, DNB, KVSB,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 578,500 shares, 32.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.46%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,128,000 shares, 23.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 285,000 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 5,290,000 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,286,000 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01%
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $116.15 and $135.53, with an estimated average price of $126.82. The stock is now traded at around $125.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 367,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $249.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 136,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $527.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)
Skye Global Management LP initiated holding in Aurora Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $17.11, with an estimated average price of $11.3. The stock is now traded at around $5.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 568,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1793.58%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 1,032,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 182.09%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $889.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 94,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 109.90%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 4,198,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 200.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 1,708,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 319.27%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AppFolio Inc (APPF)
Skye Global Management LP added to a holding in AppFolio Inc by 896.18%. The purchase prices were between $115.72 and $136.66, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $121.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in Five9 Inc. The sale prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Skye Global Management LP sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.
