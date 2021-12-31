Siris Capital Group, LLC Buys Benefitfocus Inc

Investment company Siris Capital Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Benefitfocus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siris Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Siris Capital Group, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Siris Capital Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Siris Capital Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Siris Capital Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Siris Capital Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Siris Capital Group, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: BNFT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Siris Capital Group, LLC
- Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 645,724 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Siris Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 645,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.
