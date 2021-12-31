Siris Capital Group, LLC Buys Benefitfocus Inc

New Purchases: BNFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Benefitfocus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siris Capital Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Siris Capital Group, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Siris Capital Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/siris+capital+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) - 645,724 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Siris Capital Group, LLC initiated holding in Benefitfocus Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 645,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.