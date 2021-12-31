Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Kylin Management LLC Buys DiDi Global Inc, Trip.com Group, GDS Holdings, Sells Sea, Dada Nexus

New York, NY, based Investment company Kylin Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DiDi Global Inc, Trip.com Group, GDS Holdings, KE Holdings Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Sea, Dada Nexus during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kylin Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kylin Management LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kylin Management LLC
  1. JD.com Inc (JD) - 618,616 shares, 25.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
  2. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,455,642 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.32%
  3. DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 5,000,060 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 969,200 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.85%
  5. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 477,500 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.25%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Kylin Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.43%. The holding were 5,000,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 150.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 969,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 177.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 415,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 62.32%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,455,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JD.com Inc (JD)

Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 618,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 477,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Kylin Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.



