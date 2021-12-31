Kylin Management LLC Buys DiDi Global Inc, Trip.com Group, GDS Holdings, Sells Sea, Dada Nexus

- New Purchases: DIDI,
- Added Positions: TCOM, GDS, BEKE, JD, BILI,
- Reduced Positions: DADA,
- Sold Out: SE,
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 618,616 shares, 25.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.37%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,455,642 shares, 16.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.32%
- DiDi Global Inc (DIDI) - 5,000,060 shares, 14.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM) - 969,200 shares, 13.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 150.85%
- Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 477,500 shares, 12.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.25%
Kylin Management LLC initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $7.57. The stock is now traded at around $4.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.43%. The holding were 5,000,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 150.85%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.31%. The holding were 969,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 177.12%. The purchase prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $46.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.25%. The holding were 415,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)
Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in KE Holdings Inc by 62.32%. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 1,455,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 27.37%. The purchase prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25. The stock is now traded at around $76.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 618,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
Kylin Management LLC added to a holding in Bilibili Inc by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 477,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Kylin Management LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.
