Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys Expro Group Holdings NV

Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Expro Group Holdings NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lafitte Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lafitte Capital Management LP keeps buying
For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lafitte Capital Management LP
- Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 726,757 shares, 32.02% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 540,170 shares, 30.10% of the total portfolio.
- EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 3,456,695 shares, 15.18% of the total portfolio.
- PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) - 450,000 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio.
- Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 498,800 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Expro Group Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $0 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $15.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 94,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lafitte Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lafitte Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lafitte Capital Management LP keeps buying