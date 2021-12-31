Moon Capital Management Lp Buys IHS Holding, Lear Corp, Global E Online, Sells Lithia Motors Inc, VEON, LyondellBasell Industries NV

New Purchases: IHS, LEA, GLBE, DAN, GM, RELY, OZON, ADNT, LILAK, TIGO, HHR, VTEX, NU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Holding, Lear Corp, Global E Online, Dana Inc, General Motors Co, sells Lithia Motors Inc, VEON, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Group 1 Automotive Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moon Capital Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Moon Capital Management Lp owns 23 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 1,500,000 shares, 70.94% of the total portfolio. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,555,805 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) - 457,327 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Adecoagro SA (AGRO) - 774,366 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.91% KT Corp (KT) - 367,044 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.56%

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in IHS Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.8 and $17.43, with an estimated average price of $15.02. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 457,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $175.97. The stock is now traded at around $175.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 24,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Dana Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 153,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Adecoagro SA by 24.91%. The purchase prices were between $6.84 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 774,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Meritor Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $25.58. The stock is now traded at around $24.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 116,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5.

Moon Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.