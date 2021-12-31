Seven Eight Capital, Lp Buys IHS Markit, Merck Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citigroup Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: INFO, MRK, MRVL, WFC, MDT, TSLA, FB, KO, SE, AMZN, JPM, FDX, CP, LHX, CVNA, BBIO, ARNA, CSCO, NFLX, BBBY, ALLK, AI, DHR, PEP, BIGC, MCFE, TASK, VIAC, UPST, BCE, CIEN, ENB, AMAT, CVS, TXN, ROKU, EXC, WCN, VRM, PG, DVN, NKE, LIN, GM, SABR, NET, LAZR, IP, GOOG, CRWD, STLA, PACB, MP, EMR, GS, DQ, WYNN, ELAN, RVLV, AAL, XM, HMC, FUBO, HOOD, ELY, VTRS, AON, GSK, JCI, ROST, DOCU, AVLR, OSTK, ISRG, STEM, UNFI, NKLA, EQT, HOG, SSRM, XYL, ETWO, LMND, LLY, ENPH, GOEV, CSGP, DOV, EXPE, KR, SPLK, LH, WAL, NCLH, TWTR, AMC, UPWK, AEE, CF, LEG, TXRH, DNA, CALX, NVST, SNOW, DPZ, HON, LDOS, VET, VEEV, NIO, EDR, EDR, ENDP, HUN, OLN, PXD, SRE, TD, SYF, BIPC, PLBY, DXC, DAR, DLTR, ZBRA, PAGS, QS, CIVI, CIVI, DISH, GILD, ORCL, TMO, KMI, RUN, CHWY, VNT, LUMN, CHH, DE, MDLZ, SNX, AOSL, EVBG, FSLY, PCOR, GOLD, K, OMI, RJF, SBNY, TRI, CMG, L, GNRC, EPAM, RXRX, AFL, SCHW, NOV, PWR, UNVR, SITE, VSCO, APD, AZPN, BAC, BK, CVX, FLO, HSIC, RDN, RY, H, AZUL, WH, TME, HAYW, FRSH, FRSH, TOST, ADSK, CPA, DB, FLS, PRU, STT, TREX, COTY, VRNS, EDIT, HWM, SGH, MGY, EYE, LOVE, CRSR, ARRY, AKAM, ALGN, ACGL, WOLF, FHN, KMB, PNC, SWX, SLF, AXON, GWW, IBKR, MAXR, AVGO, EXPI, PCTY, HPE, VMEO, WRBY, BFLY,
- Added Positions: AA, MIME, PAYX, CERN, DAL, MS, TAP, QSR, BILI, GOOS, VG, YMM, ZM, PSX, UUUU, SKLZ, BITF, AMRS, WDC, TGT, VMW, BRKR, STNE, HRL, MVIS, AVTR, HIMX, GDDY, FAST, ZIM, DT, SOFI, SOFI, ABBV, AR, QGEN, DKNG, TPX, BE, CCEP, LYFT, GPS, ACB, PAAS, CDNA, MGM, JMIA, HUT, WMG, OXY, SDGR, EQNR, ARMK, MAR, PBF, FOLD, LEN, CAN, FTI, BLL, FE, CYTK, ERIC, FRC, ALLY, MANH, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, FIS, SNAP, INFY, Z, SEDG, NOK, VFC, BBY, CL, UMC, AJG, DBX, AAPL, F, SIRI, BHP, KEYS, CARR, YUM, MRO, EIX, DD, NDAQ, WDAY, WBA, SSNC, NWSA, NUAN, DOW, HOLX, BMRN, SWCH, ZI, GLW, IGT, AG, PINS, CX, PENN, NYCB, TS, FNF, ERJ, PCG, PRGO, REAL, CLNE, SBLK, KDP, SFIX, HES, J, TAK, PSTG, CNC, DHI, IIVI, RF, LU, DKS, TEVA, TROX, KHC, ING, INCY, MAS, HTHT, SQ, PLTR, ABB, ADM, CSX, ROL, A, LKQ, RSG, SONY, CTVA, FCX, HAL, VNE, OTIS, ABC, IBN, INO, IR, PBR, PHM, BRO, SGEN, SYY, TSM, UGI, VOD, ZBH, BBWI, TTM, TSN, IRWD, AXSM, LEVI, ONEM, BP, BCS, HL, MCD, TTD, AIG, ARCC, OMCL, SCCO, VVV, MDRX, EMN, ON, BPOP, LC, ZLAB, DNB, CPNG, ATO, AN, INTC, NICE, UL, FBHS, ATI, EAT, DCI, GPC, KNX, RRX, WRB, WEX, DG, NVTA, DNMR, LYV, ZNGA, BURL, BEKE,
- Sold Out: BMY, C, MSFT, ATUS, AES, LCID, ZEN, BA, GPN, UBER, TIGR, BAX, AUPH, VALE, PLAN, FL, ATVI, CTRA, DRI, HLT, SYK, LAC, AMD, CHGG, PGR, BTU, SPCE, MET, EOG, GE, NSC, PCAR, TFC, HRC, PPD, DIDI, FTV, NTNX, KEY, SCI, WSM, CG, JD, RIDE, COP, RNG, NTAP, SMG, CPB, FCEL, KSU, LBTYA, EW, HBAN, LNG, UAL, SC, YUMC, DDD, ALKS, AME, CHD, CLF, MU, AMED, KDMN, BLI, NVDA, SCR, WMT, JKS, PLAY, PDD, HIG, HCA, INOV, FIVN, LTHM, PD, DDOG, OZON, CPE, PPG, NLSN, CRK, CPRT, HDB, MNST, JEF, MKC, EBAY, HBI, CSIQ, LPRO, BSX, CCJ, WW, BBL, RKT, ASAN, ASO, RSI, AOS, CAH, SID, AMP, EFX, HAS, TNDM, QTWO, PTON, GRUB, BSY, CBSH, STZ, BEN, VRTX, IOVA, GWRE, AVIR, M, FMX, QRTEA, GMED, ESNT, JOBY, RHI, DAC, GPRO, BOOT, ITUB, MAT, NWL, PBCT, SGMS, SIG, RPD, CHNG, AEO, AVY, CTSH, COHR, CS, DTE, DISCA, NEM, PVH, PFG, WU, BR, MASI, BAH, ZG, SFM, CANO, CINF, FMC, HSBC, CRM, WPM, TRV, TER, EVRG, TNL, YNDX, PRTA, BKI, UA, ZS, CWK, DELL, API, ABCL, ABT, BKE, DVA, GFI, IPG, ISBC, LPX, NVS, SEE, SKX, TTC, TSCO, TX, SBSW, TWOU, SAGE, DM, CFLT, CBRE, CHRW, HRB, FSK, CTLT, WK, SHAK, ENR, GBT, YETI, ACI, AAP, AMX, BCRX, BYD, EHC, MTZ, PPC, THO, AQN, KKR, YELP, BERY, ARES, NTRA, SONO, AZEK, ASB, BWA, CAT, TPR, HALO, LOW, ES, LUV, SWK, SYNA, USB, UNM, WLK, G, ARCT, VCYT, MGNI, SYNH, VIRT, CC, ZTO, BJ, FOXA, GO, IAC, CRC, BLDP, CUK, ECL, GNTX, JBHT, MIC, MIDD, ORI, V, ACHC, RLGY, BPMC, OKTA, HUYA, TWST, VIR, AMWL, AFRM, CLOV, SGFY, DOCS, CDNS, CDE, GIS, GGB, HAIN, MMC, NRG, NYT, TRMB, XEL, BUD, VAC, BLMN, BFAM, ISEE, ALLE, CGC, PFGC, BL, HGV, JOBS, AGCO, APH, CSL, OVV, NBIX, NVO, PNW, QCOM, RS, RYAAY, STAA, SHOO, DISCK, CCXI, DRNA, CWH, TPTX, LESL, POSH, PLTK, BZ, ATR, GME, RRC, RMD, SF, IRDM, QLYS, WBT, ATKR, NVT, AXNX, CRTX, AMCR, FROG, HYLN, ONTF, APP, HYZN, SLQT, VLDR, RLX, ASTR, ALIT,
For the details of SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seven+eight+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 87,293 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97%
- Cerner Corp (CERN) - 107,994 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.95%
- Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 126,024 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.41%
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 73,573 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alcoa Corp (AA) - 158,238 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 275.54%
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 73,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 120,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 95,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 132,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 59,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 275.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 158,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 126,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 168.88%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 64,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 67.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 107,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 308.81%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 505.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 113,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP. Also check out:
1. SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEVEN EIGHT CAPITAL, LP keeps buying