Seven Eight Capital, Lp Buys IHS Markit, Merck Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citigroup Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: INFO, MRK, MRVL, WFC, MDT, TSLA, FB, KO, SE, AMZN, JPM, FDX, CP, LHX, CVNA, BBIO, ARNA, CSCO, NFLX, BBBY, ALLK, AI, DHR, PEP, BIGC, MCFE, TASK, VIAC, UPST, BCE, CIEN, ENB, AMAT, CVS, TXN, ROKU, EXC, WCN, VRM, PG, DVN, NKE, LIN, GM, SABR, NET, LAZR, IP, GOOG, CRWD, STLA, PACB, MP, EMR, GS, DQ, WYNN, ELAN, RVLV, AAL, XM, HMC, FUBO, HOOD, ELY, VTRS, AON, GSK, JCI, ROST, DOCU, AVLR, OSTK, ISRG, STEM, UNFI, NKLA, EQT, HOG, SSRM, XYL, ETWO, LMND, LLY, ENPH, GOEV, CSGP, DOV, EXPE, KR, SPLK, LH, WAL, NCLH, TWTR, AMC, UPWK, AEE, CF, LEG, TXRH, DNA, CALX, NVST, SNOW, DPZ, HON, LDOS, VET, VEEV, NIO, EDR, EDR, ENDP, HUN, OLN, PXD, SRE, TD, SYF, BIPC, PLBY, DXC, DAR, DLTR, ZBRA, PAGS, QS, CIVI, CIVI, DISH, GILD, ORCL, TMO, KMI, RUN, CHWY, VNT, LUMN, CHH, DE, MDLZ, SNX, AOSL, EVBG, FSLY, PCOR, GOLD, K, OMI, RJF, SBNY, TRI, CMG, L, GNRC, EPAM, RXRX, AFL, SCHW, NOV, PWR, UNVR, SITE, VSCO, APD, AZPN, BAC, BK, CVX, FLO, HSIC, RDN, RY, H, AZUL, WH, TME, HAYW, FRSH, FRSH, TOST, ADSK, CPA, DB, FLS, PRU, STT, TREX, COTY, VRNS, EDIT, HWM, SGH, MGY, EYE, LOVE, CRSR, ARRY, AKAM, ALGN, ACGL, WOLF, FHN, KMB, PNC, SWX, SLF, AXON, GWW, IBKR, MAXR, AVGO, EXPI, PCTY, HPE, VMEO, WRBY, BFLY,

AA, MIME, PAYX, CERN, DAL, MS, TAP, QSR, BILI, GOOS, VG, YMM, ZM, PSX, UUUU, SKLZ, BITF, AMRS, WDC, TGT, VMW, BRKR, STNE, HRL, MVIS, AVTR, HIMX, GDDY, FAST, ZIM, DT, SOFI, SOFI, ABBV, AR, QGEN, DKNG, TPX, BE, CCEP, LYFT, GPS, ACB, PAAS, CDNA, MGM, JMIA, HUT, WMG, OXY, SDGR, EQNR, ARMK, MAR, PBF, FOLD, LEN, CAN, FTI, BLL, FE, CYTK, ERIC, FRC, ALLY, MANH, TMX, Reduced Positions: PYPL, FIS, SNAP, INFY, Z, SEDG, NOK, VFC, BBY, CL, UMC, AJG, DBX, AAPL, F, SIRI, BHP, KEYS, CARR, YUM, MRO, EIX, DD, NDAQ, WDAY, WBA, SSNC, NWSA, NUAN, DOW, HOLX, BMRN, SWCH, ZI, GLW, IGT, AG, PINS, CX, PENN, NYCB, TS, FNF, ERJ, PCG, PRGO, REAL, CLNE, SBLK, KDP, SFIX, HES, J, TAK, PSTG, CNC, DHI, IIVI, RF, LU, DKS, TEVA, TROX, KHC, ING, INCY, MAS, HTHT, SQ, PLTR, ABB, ADM, CSX, ROL, A, LKQ, RSG, SONY, CTVA, FCX, HAL, VNE, OTIS, ABC, IBN, INO, IR, PBR, PHM, BRO, SGEN, SYY, TSM, UGI, VOD, ZBH, BBWI, TTM, TSN, IRWD, AXSM, LEVI, ONEM, BP, BCS, HL, MCD, TTD, AIG, ARCC, OMCL, SCCO, VVV, MDRX, EMN, ON, BPOP, LC, ZLAB, DNB, CPNG, ATO, AN, INTC, NICE, UL, FBHS, ATI, EAT, DCI, GPC, KNX, RRX, WRB, WEX, DG, NVTA, DNMR, LYV, ZNGA, BURL, BEKE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Merck Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, Alcoa Corp, Mimecast, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Citigroup Inc, Microsoft Corp, Altice USA Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seven Eight Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Seven Eight Capital, Lp owns 426 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 87,293 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.97% Cerner Corp (CERN) - 107,994 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.95% Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 126,024 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 177.41% IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 73,573 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Alcoa Corp (AA) - 158,238 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 275.54%

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 73,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 120,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 95,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 132,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 59,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 5,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Alcoa Corp by 275.54%. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 158,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 177.41%. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 126,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 168.88%. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 64,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 67.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $92.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 107,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 308.81%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 50,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 505.84%. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 113,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Seven Eight Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Lucid Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13.