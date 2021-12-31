AREX Capital Management, LP Buys The Western Union Co, The ODP Corp, Encompass Health Corp, Sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

New Purchases: WU, SCPL, LYLT, MRCY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Western Union Co, The ODP Corp, Encompass Health Corp, SciPlay Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, sells Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, MaxCyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AREX Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, AREX Capital Management, LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Post Holdings Inc (POST) - 616,637 shares, 31.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,005,306 shares, 22.96% of the total portfolio. Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) - 2,508,911 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% The ODP Corp (ODP) - 285,500 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.44% Skillsoft Corp (SKIL) - 1,115,500 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The Western Union Co. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37. The stock is now traded at around $20.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in SciPlay Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.71 and $55.92, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $52.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 78.44%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 285,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 58.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $66.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 34.62%. The purchase prices were between $38.06 and $56.65, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 42.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $134.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

AREX Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in MaxCyte Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $12.94, with an estimated average price of $10.71.