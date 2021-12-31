Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys Tesla Inc, InvenTrust Properties Corp, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, InvenTrust Properties Corp, SITE Centers Corp, Broadcom Inc, Wells Fargo, sells Progressive Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chilton Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 668 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 275,806 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 474,244 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,360 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 303,820 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 127,242 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 463,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 604,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1812.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.