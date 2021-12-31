Chilton Capital Management Llc Buys Tesla Inc, InvenTrust Properties Corp, SITE Centers Corp, Sells Progressive Corp, VICI Properties Inc, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

- New Purchases: TSLA, IVT, SITC, AVGOP.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, AMKR, BDX, ETN, EL, GD, MLM, MSI, LIN, WCN, FLWS, APH, APA, ARCC, GIB, LUMN, CFR, CMI, CYTK, DE, DEO, ETR, EQT, EXR, FCX, GS, THG, KIM, MMC, MIDD, VTRS, NOV, NKE, NSC, ONB, OKE, ORCL, PBCT, BKNG, RPT, REGN, SPG, TSM, TSCO, UNP, UPS, VFC, WPC, NZF, CLR, STWD, PBA, AR, NOMD, RACE, WHLRD.PFD, BKR, WHD, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, AGG, EEM, EEMV, HACK, IEFA, IJT, SCHV, TPYP, VNQ, XLB, XLE, XLRE, XOP, CB, ALE, ABMD, ACN, ATVI, AMG, A, AEM, ALL, AEP, AIG, AMNB, AMP, AME, IVZ, NLY, AIRC, AMAT, AZPN, RIOT, TFC, BCBP, BCE, BP, GOLD, ESTE, BIO, LCTX, BLK, AX, BXP, BSX, EAT, BAM, VIAC, CVM, CDNS, CNQ, COF, KMX, CNC, CNP, CERN, FIS, CHKP, CHD, CI, CTXS, TPR, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, CR, DHR, DXCM, D, DUK, DRE, EA, ENB, ENTG, EQR, FDX, FE, FSP, GIS, GSK, GPN, GT, LHX, PEAK, HIW, HUM, IAG, IDA, ITW, ILMN, TT, IO, ICE, INTU, ITRI, J, JCI, JLL, KGC, MDLZ, LRCX, JEF, MGM, MAC, MAR, MAT, MKC, SPGI, MED, MTR, CASH, MSTR, MCHP, MU, NRG, NVR, NRP, NFLX, NXST, NOK, NAT, JWN, ON, OII, OHI, OMC, OTTR, OMI, PNC, PPL, PH, PENN, PBR, PAA, PLUG, PII, NTR, PDS, DGX, RRC, RF, RSG, RCI, SIVB, SJT, SMG, STX, SCI, SHW, SWN, EQNR, SYK, SU, TROW, TGT, TTM, TR, TRP, RIG, TRN, USB, UL, UDR, URI, UTHR, UHS, VLO, VECO, VRTX, WAB, WW, WAL, KTOS, XLNX, SPB, ZBH, ISR, VNDA, MFL, MHD, BKN, DNP, CIK, NUV, MMU, MVF, JQC, NAD, NVG, NEA, AVK, BFK, EVN, EIM, NCZ, NMZ, CSQ, BXMX, KYN, NFJ, DIAX, DTF, POR, QRTEA, HTGC, DEI, SAR, JCE, BR, SQM, TMUS, BGY, BKCC, DFS, TEL, GOF, VMW, SATS, KDP, ERII, CLW, CDXC, FTNT, LEA, ST, QUAD, KKR, WSR, GM, TRGP, HCA, AL, MOS, FDUS, MPC, FBHS, SLCA, JRI, CG, PDI, HTA, NOW, BNTC, SRC, BERY, WDAY, MPLX, CONE, RC, ICLR, NRZ, ESNT, CTT, AAL, CGC, SABR, ZEN, DNOW, ANET, NEP, BABA, ACB, CDK, KEYS, UPLD, SYNH, QSR, ASND, SHAK, SEDG, GSBD, UNIT, BSM, HZN, CC, PYPL, AREC, SQ, EDIT, LSXMA, ASIX, CRSP, AA, HWM, PUMP, AMPY, APPN, NESR, ROKU, CURO, DBX, SPOT, MOR, EQH, AVLR, USX, NIO, ACA, REZI, ETRN, AGE, DOW, ALC, AMCR, BITF, PTON, ARNC, ZI, HPK, GTX, OGN, DTM, PRCT, KD, ONL, AMLP, BIV, BLOK, BWX, COM, COMT, IGSB, CWI, DRIV, DVY, EFAV, EFG, EFV, EPP, ESGE, ESGU, FDVV, FTSM, GOVT, GWX, HDV, IEF, IGV, IHF, IHI, IJR, ISTB, ITEQ, ITOT, IUSB, IVW, IWB, IWD, IWN, IWP, IWR, IWS, IXG, IXN, IYE, LQD, MBB, MDY, MINT, MTUM, MUB, OEF, OIH, ONEQ, PFXF, PHO, PRF, PWV, QLTA, QQQ, SCZ, SHV, SHY, SJB, SLV, SPLV, TIP, UNG, USHY, VEU, VGK, VLUE, VONV, VT, VTHR, VTV, VV, XBI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, VEA, V, SBRA, VTR, CRM, FB, DIS, SYY, TJX, WM, SBAC, IEMG, VB, AVB, BAC, TDG, MS, JPM, DG, GOOG, EQIX, CUZ, JHMD, ABT, ZTS, ACC, SBUX, PWR, PG, HD, WELL, JHMM, PXF, PXH, VCSH, FNDF, FNDE, CVX, AAT, AZN, PEP, WMB, TXN, AMT, MLPA, VRP, CTRA, OXY, SCHO, BA, BRK.B, PFF, IWV, ET, FNDX, FLOT,
- Reduced Positions: PGR, VICI, VNQI, DLR, LDOS, KO, XOM, PLYM, CPT, AVGO, PLD, SO, C, MDT, IFF, CCI, LOW, GTY, COST, CMCSA, CAT, TMO, SRE, DOV, AMH, INVH, SPY, T, ALEX, WFC, WES, RDS.A, AHH, SUI, LSI, SCHF, SBR, CTO, SCHW, EPD, MMP, APD, GILD, VOO, CSCO, CVS, JHML, MO, ADBE, DD, VWO, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLV, XLY, VZ, PPG, NVS, SLB, NWE, NOC, MRK, KMB, RTX, DVN, HPQ, RDS.B, GE, KMI, FANG, WHLR, QCOM,
These are the top 5 holdings of CHILTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 275,806 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 474,244 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,360 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 303,820 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
- SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 127,242 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 16,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 463,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SITE Centers Corp (SITC)
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.43 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 604,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1812.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)
Chilton Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Amkor Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.56 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 89.47%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 59.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 57.83%. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Chilton Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $10.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,716 shares as of 2021-12-31.
