Oberweis Asset Management Inc Buys Nova, Datadog Inc, Materion Corp, Sells Endava PLC, Sea, Global E Online

- New Purchases: NVMI, DDOG, LNTH, PERI, INVE, FORR, AKA, FNKO, TLYS, IMXI, ESTE, DIOD, RAMP, KN, NVDA, UNVR, MMSI, ARCE, CBT, PRG, TPH, FOCS, ZIP,
- Added Positions: MTRN, UCTT, ANGO, BDC, HALO, VREX, VCRA, ATEC, EVRI, RPD, HMHC, TDC, CYBE, DECK, AVID, CDNS, EXTR, HSTM, FLL, DZSI, ADTN, ASYS, DADA, CAMT, MHO, DVAX, CROX, MTSI, ACHC, TITN, BJ, OOMA, NPO, IPAR, MCRI, SCSC, HCKT, CARG, ATRS, PATK, VRTV, RGP, SKY, LRN, KFY, SP, HSII, EIG, AMPH, TPX, BRP, RVLV, STRL, OPCH, ICFI, BLDR, SEAS, TTGT, MXL, SUM, STC,
- Reduced Positions: DAVA, CSTM, SE, SHOP, MBUU, GES, SYNA, NOTV, UPWK, AEHR, III, PRFT, KFRC, ECOM, AAPL, CLFD, BOOT, AMRC, SSTK, ARNC, MA, DOOR, MODN, GOOG, KMT, JPM, INTC, EVC, AMGN, WMT, VZ, TRV, NEM, JNJ,
- Sold Out: GLBE, ORGO, CDNA, RRGB, CVGI, LE, TBI, SUP, LOCO, ABST, HP, HOFT, TUP, TZOO, STRT, GNOG, IIVI, CVLT, BECN, SEM, RLGY, TTEC, BABA, HSKA, CENT,
These are the top 5 holdings of OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Constellium SE (CSTM) - 5,491,697 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
- Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 530,200 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Endava PLC (DAVA) - 409,187 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.88%
- Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 51,620 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
- Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 155,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nova Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 530,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Identiv Inc (INVE)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Forrester Research Inc (FORR)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Forrester Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Materion Corp (MTRN)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Materion Corp by 1686.08%. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 69,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 141,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 91.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 204,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Belden Inc (BDC)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Belden Inc by 533.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 105,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global E Online Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08.Sold Out: Organogenesis Holdings Inc (ORGO)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $10.57.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc (RRGB)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.01.Sold Out: Commercial Vehicle Group Inc (CVGI)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: Lands' End Inc (LE)
Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lands' End Inc. The sale prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21.
