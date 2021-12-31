Oberweis Asset Management Inc Buys Nova, Datadog Inc, Materion Corp, Sells Endava PLC, Sea, Global E Online

New Purchases: NVMI, DDOG, LNTH, PERI, INVE, FORR, AKA, FNKO, TLYS, IMXI, ESTE, DIOD, RAMP, KN, NVDA, UNVR, MMSI, ARCE, CBT, PRG, TPH, FOCS, ZIP,

Investment company Oberweis Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Nova, Datadog Inc, Materion Corp, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, sells Endava PLC, Sea, Global E Online, Organogenesis Holdings Inc, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Oberweis Asset Management Inc owns 159 stocks with a total value of $548 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Constellium SE (CSTM) - 5,491,697 shares, 17.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48% Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 530,200 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Endava PLC (DAVA) - 409,187 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.88% Synaptics Inc (SYNA) - 51,620 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 155,000 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Nova Ltd. The purchase prices were between $97.19 and $146.5, with an estimated average price of $121.7. The stock is now traded at around $118.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.17%. The holding were 530,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $168.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 42,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 85,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $28.33, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 64,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Forrester Research Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.68 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $55.8. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 29,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Materion Corp by 1686.08%. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 69,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.1 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $52.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 141,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 91.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.35 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 204,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Belden Inc by 533.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 50.97%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $34.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 105,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 97,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Global E Online Ltd. The sale prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $10.57.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $23.12, with an estimated average price of $19.01.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.1 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Lands' End Inc. The sale prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21.