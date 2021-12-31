Basso Capital Management, L.p. Buys Compass Digital Acquisition Corp, Hawks Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Sells Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: CDAQU, HWKZ.U, FOUN, WRAC, ROSEU, ADALU, CDAQ, LGVCU, PACI.U, USCTU, THACU, FIACU, SANB, IOACU, OLITU, BFAC.U, CCTSU, VMGAU, CIIG, BLNG, PHYT.U, ARCKU, GVCIU, KCGI, LGTOU, ATEK.U, PCCTU, AEAEU, ONYXU, LFACU, LFACU, DSAQ, AEAE, XFIN, PHYT, LGSTU, INAQ, MTRY, SGII, OXUS, LVACU, MLAIU, LIONU, GIA, HTAQ.U, MTVC.U, FNVT, TGAAU, ARIZ, GTAC, LVAC, GLTA, XPAX, AVHIU, FLYA, SUAC.U, MCAG, CNDB, WINV, XFINU, GLLIU, JUN, DCRD, GOGN, MCAGU, TPGY, SMAPU, ENTFU, NCACU, SZZLU, SHCAU, SIER, TLGYU, TLT, GTACU, PBAXU, ICNC.U, BRD.U, IXAQ, AHRNU, AVHI, AVHI, VCIT, FNVTU, SVNAU, IQMDU, BCSAU, APXIU, SAMAU, SAMAU, VCXA, ACAQ.U, BMAQ, APCA.U, BRLI, TETC, GXII, DPCSU, SMAP, BACA, TGVC, ROSE, RJAC.U, HAIAU, WWAC, IVCBU, PFDR, LMAO, SHQA, PRBM, TOACU, MCAAU, BZFD, FHLT, ONYX, SHIP, ALAC, EQOS, AMPI, ATAQ, SWSS, WQGA, IXAQU, HORIU, SGIIU, CRECU, GGAAU, ENTF, PORT.U, ACAQ, PGSS, IVCPU, FIAC, APN,
- Added Positions: TWLV, OSTR, CNTQ, GGMC, SPTK, AHPA, CPTK, CFIV, PUCK, JATT, PTOC, EVOJ, ARRW, JCIC, KSI, LCA, LCA, MUDS, MUDS, MON, TIOA, ATSPT, ANAC, FOXW, GLHA, GAPA, APAC, SWAG, TBCP, HPX, CAS, GPAC, CRU, DILA, PCPC, ASPC, DLCA, HCAR, TBSA, IMAQ, BOAS, WARR, MACA, GSAQ, GFX, IIII, VTAQ, EUCR, XPOA, MEAC, AVAN, NMMC,
- Reduced Positions: BLTS, DUNE, WRAC.U, HCCC, AHPAU, AHPAU, ZNTE, TVAC, PUCKU, ADEX, INAQ.U, ENPC, OXUSU, GLAQ, ASAX, ESSC, BHSE, MDH, MAQC, QFTA, GLBL, GLBL, SLCR, RAM, TCAC, ALTU, CLAY, SCLE, AGBA, VELO, TWLVU, RCLF, BIOT, EPWR, MACU, PNTM, ISLE, ISLE, VCKA, ACAH, MCAE,
- Sold Out: SGAM, MACQ, ACEV, BENE, MLAC, CIIGU, ADF, IMPX, VMAC, OSTRU, VOSO, PPGH, ENVI, ENVI, CNTQU, FORE, GGMCU, SPTKU, DSAQ.U, OCA, JATT.U, ATHN, CPTK.U, CFIVU, GIA.U, GIG, VTAQU, EJFA, PTOCU, KCGI.U, DCRDU, GLBLU, EVOJU, ARRWU, JCICU, GLTA.U, LCAHU, LCAHU, KSICU, QFTA.U, EUSG, CFV, MONCU, THCA, GCAC, TIOAU, FLYA.U, GSQD, ADEX.U, GMBT, SBEA, MTAC, ANAC.U, BENEU, NXU, DCRN, ACAHU, ATSPU, BOAS.U, FOXWU, CCAC, HUGS, TBCPU, HTPA, LIII, VCKAU, ROCR, MCAD, DSAC, SCOBU, VGII, BRPM,
For the details of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/basso+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
- Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 1,183,183 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01%
- Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR) - 1,122,858 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio.
- Cascade Acquisition Corp (CAS) - 1,103,151 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- Goal Acquisitions Corp (PUCK) - 1,058,651 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92%
- Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 993,810 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 973,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hawks Acquisition Corp (HWKZ.U)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 937,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Founder SPAC (FOUN)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 616,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (WRAC)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 520,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (ROSEU)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Compass Digital Acquisition Corp (CDAQ)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $9.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twelve Seas Investment Co II (TWLV)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II by 207.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 699,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp (OSTR)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp by 129.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 715,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp (CNTQ)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp by 9107.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 360,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Glenfarne Merger Corp (GGMC)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 808,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SportsTek Acquisition Corp (SPTK)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in SportsTek Acquisition Corp by 127.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 572,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avista Public Acquisition Corp II (AHPA)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II by 302300.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Seaport Global Acquisition Corp (SGAM)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: MCAP Acquisition Corp (MACQ)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp (ACEV)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp (BENE)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.Sold Out: CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (CIIGU)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.Sold Out: Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd (MLAC)
Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.. Also check out:
1. BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BASSO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. keeps buying