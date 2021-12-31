Basso Capital Management, L.p. Buys Compass Digital Acquisition Corp, Hawks Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Sells Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Digital Acquisition Corp, Hawks Acquisition Corp, Founder SPAC, Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp, Rose Hill Acquisition Corp, sells Seaport Global Acquisition Corp, Bright Lights Acquisition Corp, MCAP Acquisition Corp, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Basso Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Basso Capital Management, L.p. owns 556 stocks with a total value of $907 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Zanite Acquisition Corp (ZNTE) - 1,183,183 shares, 1.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.01% Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (TMKR) - 1,122,858 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Cascade Acquisition Corp (CAS) - 1,103,151 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Goal Acquisitions Corp (PUCK) - 1,058,651 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.92% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) - 993,810 shares, 1.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.51%

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 973,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Hawks Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 937,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.990100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 616,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 520,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Rose Hill Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.03 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $0 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $9.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Twelve Seas Investment Co II by 207.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 699,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp by 129.47%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 715,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp by 9107.61%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 360,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Glenfarne Merger Corp by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 808,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in SportsTek Acquisition Corp by 127.54%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.74. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 572,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Avista Public Acquisition Corp II by 302300.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 302,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.21 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in MCAP Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.66 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $12.27, with an estimated average price of $10.36.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.32, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

Basso Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Malacca Straits Acquisition Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.97.